Multiple illegal drugs, firearm recovered in arrest at TR hotel

THREE RIVERS — A suspect was arrested at a Three Rivers hotel Wednesday, with multiple illegal drugs and a firearm seized.

According to Michigan State Police’s Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET), police arrested an individual at the Super 8 Hotel in Three Rivers in partnership with the Three Rivers Police Department in what they called an illegal narcotics distribution arrest and seizure.

The individual, who was located at the hotel, was arrested on charges related to the illegal sale and distribution of narcotics and illegal possession of a firearm. They are currently being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.

Police claim they recovered 214 grams of meth, 135 grams of what they believe to be heroin or fentanyl, 109 grams of crack cocaine, and 4.2 grams of ecstasy, as well as a loaded firearm, in the arrest.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be possible.