HISTORICAL NOTEBOOK

By Frank Passic

ALBION 100 YEARS AGO—AUGUST 1925

We continue with our theme of “Albion—100 Years Ago.” August 5, 1925. Mrs. O.S. Rives of Morgantown, KY, owner of the Green River Republican, the only newspaper in Butler County, Kentucky, is the guest of her brother Eugene S. LaMastus, W. Porter St. Mr. LaMastus has seen his sister but once in 21 years.”

August 6, 1925. Troop 1, Boy Scouts, will meet at headquarters at 7 pm. Friday. A council fire meeting will be held a short distance from the city limits. Bring marshmallows or wienies if you so desire.” “The regular meeting of Improved Order of Red Men, Mingo Tribe No. 2, will be held at the Woodman Hall Thursday at 8 o’clock.”

August 11, 1925. “The arsenic with which William Jones, Marengo Township farmer was poisoned has been traced and other damaging testimony will be revealed when the victim’s wife, Mrs. Minnie Jones, is examined Thursday, Sheriff George Colby declared today. “She has poisoned my dog and cat and I’m next,” a witness will quote Jones as confiding, according to the sheriff.”

August 13, 1925. “Kenneth McDonald, Starr Commonwealth lad who has been in the Sheldon Hospital for the past three weeks recovering from injuries received when a truck passed over his body, was discharged yesterday. He is now able to walk, the broken pelvis, hip and thigh having become sound again.”

August 14, 1925. “An Emancipation Celebration will take place in Albion August 2, 1926 under the auspices of the Victoria Lodge No. 18, F. & A.M. Other cities are expected to take part in the celebration next year.”

August 17, 1925. “Albion city and community were greatly shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden death of Otis A. Leonard, secretary of the Homestead Loan and Building Association, which occurred about 1:30 Saturday afternoon at his cottage at Duck Lake, due to an attack of angina pectoris.”

August 21, 1925. “The Dodge touring car stolen on W. Erie St. Wednesday morning while the owner, V. S. Osmun was at a grocery store, has been found abandoned in Kalamazoo.”

August 22, 1925. Headlines: “Schumacher Co. Given Contract for Dormitory. College gets a $25,000 Gift for Equipment. Announcement Today of Albion Firm as Successful Bidder for Women’s Building is Accompanied by News of Additional Contribution.”

August 24, 1925. Headlines: “Kinneys Give Rare Wheat to State College. Albion Men Will Turn Over for Germination Tests 50 Grains Brought by Their Father From the Centennial in 1876.”

August 31, 1925, pg. 1. Excerpts. “George Bohm Makes Statement About Theatre Building. To the people of Albion: There have been all kinds of rumors and much street talk about the new theatre building that I am erecting. Most of the trouble emanates from a member of the Albion City Council…In the first place I employed the best theatre architect I could find, one who is a licensed architect in the State of Michigan, a firm that had made plans and specifications for 80 theatres including some of the largest in Detroit. When this Councilman made objections to the architect’s plans and specifications, I employed a first-class engineer from Detroit…Still the objecting member of the Council refused to back down but stated that even if the engineer who built the Panama Canal said it was all right, it wouldn’t convince him.”