Out and About: Zippers, ponderings, and love

“I am not afraid. I was born to do this.” -Joan of Arc

Look at your zipper. See the initials YKK? It stands for Yoshida Kogyo Kabushibibaisha, the world’s largest zipper manufacturer.

A few Ponderisms:

•I used to eat a lot of natural foods until I learned that most people die of natural causes.

Health nuts are going to feel stupid someday, lying in hospitals dying of nothing.

All of us could take a lesson from the weather. It pays no attention to criticism.

The only difference between a rut and a grave is the depth.

Who was the first person to look at a cow and say, “I think I’ll squeeze these dangly things and drink whatever comes out?”

If Jimmy cracks corn and no one cares, why is there a song about him?

Why doesn’t glue stick to the inside of the bottle?

Here are five powerful body language secrets you should know:

Because metal was scarce, the Oscars given out during World War II were made of wood. Here are five powerful body language secrets you should know: When shaking hands, the person whose hand is on top is subtly displaying dominance.

Stand tall with your feet apart, hands on your hips, and chin up for two minutes to boost your confidence before an important event.

Showing your palms while speaking makes you appear more honest and open. It’s a subconscious signal of trustworthiness.

People often touch r rub their noses when they’re not being truthful.

Brief, appropriate touches, like on the upper arm, can make people more likely to comply with requests.

I love “love”. It’s a beautiful word and a fantastic thing. There’s not enough of it in this world. Here are some facts about love: When you kiss someone, their DNA stays in your mouth for up to an hour afterward.

When you have a crush on someone, your brain overlooks all their flaws, making them appear perfect to you.

When people in love stare into each other’s eyes, their heartbeats sync together.

Beautiful women are less likely to be asked out, because they intimidate others.

According to psychology, a crush only lasts about four months, anything longer is considered love.

Men are known to fall in love faster than women.

