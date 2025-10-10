HISTORICAL NOTEBOOK: ALBION 100 YEARS AGO—OCTOBER 1925

By Frank Passic

We continue with our theme of “Albion, 100 Years Ago.” October 3, 1925. “Steve Britten, Albion colored man accused of complicity in the theft of a large amount of brass from the M.E.R. car-shops here last spring, was acquitted in the circuit court at Battle Creek Friday.”

October 5, 1925. “Peter and Nicholas Klimovich, brothers, pled guilty to an assault and battery charge Saturday afternoon in the court of Justice Kate Bromeling and paid fines of $15 and costs of $5 each. They were arrested by the police for “cleaning up” on Mike Kubic in a fight on Austin Ave. Friday.”

October 7, 1925. “Local officers apprehended John Henderson in a house in the local colored district. Complaint is being made by the Gale Manufacturing Company, officials of which claim Henderson asked for another man’s check and cashed it at Carty’s grocery, forging the other workman’s signature. Henderson is being confined in the city jail at the present time.”

October 8, 1925. “An unusual scene was enacted this morning at 9 o’clock in front of the Woodruff & Sons clothing store on S. Superior St. To mark the opening of a sale, the new proprietors tossed out about 100 parcels containing all sorts of merchandise from stick-pins to a suit of clothes, from a second story window.”

October 9, 1925: The residence property owned by the Alice Franklin estate, at 1000 N. Eaton St., was sold yesterday to Henry Rutz of this city.” “Work on the Stanley S. Kresge gymnasium on the Albion College campus is rapidly nearing completion.”

October 10, 1925. Springport Signal. “The council voted Tuesday night to have the village return to Standard time beginning November 1.”

October 12, 1925. “Nikifore Haminushka, aged 29, died at Sheldon Memorial Hospital following an illness of several months. The funeral will occur from the Greek Catholic Church on Austin Ave Wednesday morning, with burial in Riverside Cemetery.” “Excavating is well along for the new Albion College women’s dormitory, which will be erected on the site of the former Garfield home on Michigan Ave. The building, designed by Marcus R. Burrowes, a Detroit architect, will be a three-story building of colonial design.”

October 13, 1925: “The excavation has been completed for a new store to be built for Henry Tuchtenhagen between the Tuchtenhagen garage and F. A. Avery’s dry-cleaning establishment on S. Superior St. The occupant will be the Office Supply House. Weston Brothers are the contractors.”

October 16, 1925. “Mrs. Marjorie Kuhn was released at Hillsdale Wednesday on $2,000 bail. Mrs. Kuhn was returned from the Detroit House of Correction a week ago and placed in the Hillsdale County jail, after having served two years of a life sentence for the murder of Zelon Lake of Jackson December 26, 1922.”

October 21, 1925. “Clarence Wynn, colored, will be arraigned in the court of Justice Kate Bromeling Thursday morning, the probable charge being bigamy…Upon investigation, police uncovered conditions which made them believe Wynn had been leading a sort of double life and that he has two wives.”

October 21, 1925. “A German gun captured in the Argonne by American troops during World War I has been received from the government by the Patrick Leo Hanlon post of the American Legion, and will have a place in the grounds of the Legion house at the corner of Clinton and Porter Sreets.”

October 22, 1925. “Rae Corliss Takes Over Parma News. Announcement was made today that Rae Corliss, well known Albion young man residing on Austin Ave. with his mother, has purchased the Parma News, weekly newspaper published at Parma, from W.E. Beebe, taking possession Friday. Mr. Corliss, since graduating from Albion College, has been a reporter for the Jackson Citizen Patriot for the past two years.” “At the regular meeting of Troop 1, Boy Scouts held Friday, October 17, the troop committee selected a scoutmaster and assistant. They are respectively, Russell M. Johnston, a junior in Albion College, and Henry Post.”