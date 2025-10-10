Albion City Council highlights growth, art, and inclusion

Photo courtesy of Albion E-News

Albion Mayor Victoria Garcia-Snyder presented a proclamation to members of the Albion Pride steering committee declaring Oct. 11 as Albion Pride Day. Events include a family-friendly drag show at the Bohm Theatre from 2-5 p.m., a community mixer at the Ismon House from 5-7 p.m., followed by an evening social at Albion Malleable Brewery from 7 p.m. to close.

By MAGGIE LANOUE

Contributing Writer

Mayor Victoria Garcia-Snyder called the Oct. 6 Albion City Council meeting to order, which included updates on economic development, the arts, public safety, and inclusion.

Interim EDC Director Bruce Nelson provided an update from the Albion Economic Development Corporation. He said his first priorities this year were to stabilize finances, improve community relations, and focus efforts on a small number of key initiatives. Those include home-repair grants, new affordable housing on Watson Street, and upgrades at the city’s East Industrial Park.

“We are now about three fourths of the way complete on two million dollars in home-repair grants from the State of Michigan, going into more than 130 homes,” Nelson said. He added that the EDC expects a decision later this month on a one-million-dollar grant to build 15 new single-family homes on Watson Street. The state recently approved another one-million-dollar grant for improvements at the East Industrial Park. Nelson also described plans for a new innovation center in Albion and said a permanent EDC president has been selected, with a public reception to be held in November.

The Albion EDC offices are located at 115 N. Superior St., in downtown Albion.

Garcia-Snyder and council members thanked Nelson for his service as interim director and praised staff members Amber Kidder and Margaret Avery for their work managing the grant programs. “We’re seeing progress you can measure,” Garcia-Snyder said. “And it’s coming from strong partnerships between our city staff, our residents, and the EDC.”

The next presentation came from Mary Slater of the Albion Arts Commission, who said the group will soon have a new home in the red brick building at 107 E. Cass St. Slater, who helped launch the Arts Commission two years ago, said the building, owned by artist and business owner Casey Merrild, will become a community arts hub offering space for classes, workshops, exhibits, and small performances. “We want to include everyone, all ages, all abilities, all income levels,” she told the council.

The Albion Arts Commission was created by city ordinance to advise the council on arts programs, promote cultural events, and review public art proposals. Current members listed on the city website are Mary M. Slater, Nancy K. Doyal, Juanita Solis-Kidder, Stella Santamaria, and Bradley T. Arndts. The group also welcomes new members and community partnerships through the city’s Boards and Commissions application process.

“This is an important time for the arts in Albion,” said Slater.

Councilmember Donivan Williams commended the group for its work, noting that art helps drive local economies. “Art moves the economy forward, especially in small cities like ours,” he said. “People travel for events that are art and culturally related, and that has been the focus of the Arts Commission here in the community.”

Councilmember Vivian Davis and Mayor Pro Tem Andy French reported next on the Michigan Municipal League conference they attended in September. Their remarks focused on leadership, civility, and the importance of placemaking. Davis shared lessons about creativity in city planning and quoted one of the conference speakers: “Art is not a luxury; art is a precondition to success in a world increasingly driven by creativity and innovation.” French reflected on leadership, saying, “before you can lead others, you have to lead yourself.”

Albion Police Chief Aaron Phipps introduced a new officer, Joseph Prentler, who joined ADPS from the Springport Police Department. Phipps said three officers are currently attending Fire Academy training, bringing the department to 18 members. “We’re proud of the new recruits coming through,” Phipps said.

Garcia-Snyder then presented a proclamation declaring Oct. 11 as Albion Pride Day. Members of the Albion Pride steering committee came forward, led by Pastor Loree Grinnell of Salem United Church of Christ, to describe plans for the weekend’s celebration. Grinnell said the committee has worked to make the events accessible for everyone. “Everything is free,” she told the council. “We’ve done fundraising so no one will be excluded because they can’t afford a ticket.”

Lois Parr, also a member of the Albion Rainbow Connection and the Pride planning committee, said “we’re very excited that a representative from Governor Whitmer’s office is coming,” Parr said. “They will bring a tribute to the Rainbow Connection and help us celebrate our second annual event.”

Wesley Dick, professor emeritus of history at Albion College, also spoke in support of the proclamation. Dick reminded the council that 2025 marks the 10th anniversary of Albion’s non-discrimination ordinance. He also reflected on the legacy of civil-rights leader Julian Bond, who visited Albion College in the 1970s to speak about equality and civic responsibility. Bond is remembered for linking the struggle for racial justice with the fight for LGBTQ rights.

“Julian Bond emphasized that gay rights are civil rights and human rights,” said Dick. “He said the humanity of all Americans is diminished when any group is denied rights granted to others.”

State Rep. Steve Frisbie also addressed the council. He said Albion will receive approximately $394,000 in additional annual road funding through the new state budget, plus $70,000 from the Public Safety Trust Fund for equipment and officer training. He also announced grants to upgrade body cameras and tasers for regional law enforcement. “It’s been a pretty good couple of weeks for Albion in Lansing,” he said. “We finally have a roads plan that will fix roads statewide from the driveway to the highway.”

Council members voted unanimously on several resolutions, including reappointing Eric Krause to the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority and approving an amendment to the Albion Building Authority bylaws to remove references to Maple Grove. Council members also discussed the need to update the city’s website, including information about the Housing Commission and other departments. It was noted that Maple Grove Apartments, a senior housing facility near the Marshall Opportunity School, is now privately managed while continuing to serve the same purpose under the same name. The sale of the property has strengthened the city’s general fund, indirectly supporting infrastructure and road improvements.

City Manager Doug Terry provided an update on the upcoming Dean, Magnotta, and Hoaglin Street infrastructure projects, saying the city’s engineering team is finalizing plans for spring construction.

Chief Phipps gave a summary of public safety operations during the Festival of the Forks, reporting a smooth and successful event. He said new barricades and the use of a county drone team improved safety and visibility. “We received a lot of comments about how effective those measures were,” he said. “It allowed everyone to relax and enjoy the day.”

The Albion City Council continues to hold its meetings at the Marshall Opportunity School while City Hall renovations are underway. Residents can follow council meetings on YouTube. The delay in completing the City Hall elevator is tied in part to supply-chain constraints and tariffs.