History Center hosts Tribute Rosie Saturday

The Saugatuck-Douglas History Center, 130 Center St., downtown Douglas, will celebrate Women’s History Month on Rosie the Riveter Day this Saturday, March 21 hosting former Tribute Rosie Debra Wake.

Doors will open at 2 for her 3 p.m. presentation. All are welcome free.

Wake, a member of the American Rosie of the Riveter Association, earned a BA in History at the University of Michigan before working at the Henry Ford Museum for 25 years.

After retiring, she relocated to Holland and later worked at the Holland Museum before retiring again in March 2025.

Wake is also the former vice president of the Southeast Michigan “WOW” chapter of the American Rosie the Riveter Association and a former Tribute Rosie at the Yankee Air Museum (now the Michigan Flight Museum).