Who gets Laketown Beach access? When?

By Jim Hayden

Corresondent

New stairs at Laketown Township Beach might be built this year following a township board decision March 12.

Laketown applying for a state grant for other work at the beach as well.

The board unanimously voted to shift money in its 2026-2027 budget, raising the amount for capital outlay in the Parks Commission section of the budget from $105,000 to $175,000 to cover construction of steps from the top of the dune to the shore.

This could allow the steps to be built this year.

If the township receives the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Passport Grant, the earliest construction could start would be 2027, according to supervisor Steven Ringelberg.

The board did not decide to start construction or who would do the work if approved.

Passport Grant

The board also unanimously voted to have township Manager Stephanie Fox ask the township’s engineering firm Prein & Newhof to submit a request for a state grant for $150,000 to build Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the beach stairs project. The grant was previously going to be sought to fund Phase 1 — steps from the top of the beach dune through “The Bowl” to the lakeshore.

Phases 2 and 3 include rebuilding the existing stair system from the parking lot up the dune (called “The Front” in engineering plans) and adding about 90 feet of elevated deck with a platform and possible trellis on the area called “The Plateau” as well as plantings to help preserve the dune.

The grant submission deadline is April 1.

Prein said the township’s plans “align fairly well with the program’s priorities and would give a fairly good odds of receiving funding,” but the Passport Grant in extremely competitive “and we cannot guarantee you will be awarded.”

Three of the five board members — Ringelberg, treasurer Jim Johnson and trustee Mark Timmerman — were present at the meeting. Clerk Jim Delaney and trustee Mike Koeman were absent.

The township parks and recreation commission might address the beach stairs issue at its meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the township hall, 4338 Beeline Road. The parks agenda is not yet available.

About the Steps

Laketown’s previous beach steps were more than 30 years old, and in March 2025 the township deemed them unsafe for use. They have since been removed. The proposed new steps would be in a different location.

In October, the parks commission recommended contracting with Lakeshore Concepts for $196,500 to install adjustable aluminum beach stairs with composite tread called EZ Beach Steps in “The Bowl.” EZ Beach Steps can be raised or lowered as the dune shifts.

Six companies submitted bids ranging from $117,000 to $372,000 with construction material including lumber, composite and metal.

Township board members, who ultimately must approve funding for new steps, were concerned about the cost and in December tabled the parks commission recommendation and directed the manager to apply for grants to fund the stairs.

Public Hearing

On March 11, the township board held a state-required public hearing on the grant proposal for the steps from the dune to the lake, fencing and shrub and tree planting.

For the $150,000 grant, the township would commit to paying $50,000 plus an additional $25,000 in contingency and engineering, permitting and other costs, according to township documents.

Four people spoke at the hearing. One resident recommended using current township funds to build the steps and the grant funds to build Phases 2 and 3. Another resident said building the steps is not imperative, noting there were no stairs from when the township acquired the beach in the 1920s to the early 1990s. He also asked if the township could limit beach access to township residents only.

The township stated in 1963 that the beach was for residents only. That rule was rescinded in 1991.

A resident noted access to the beach can be limited by enforcing parking restrictions.

A resident asked the board to not decrease the width of the steps so emergency crews would have enough room to pass others on the stairs.

The comments are noted in the minutes and in a recording of the meeting. The minutes and the video link are available on the website at laketowntwp.org. Click on “Boards & Commissions” then scroll to the minutes or video link.