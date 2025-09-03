Holley leads Saugatuck soccer to two wins

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Dante Holley continued his strong start to the season for the Saugatuck boys soccer team when the Trailblazers hosted Schoolcraft on Wednesday, Aug. 27.

Holley scored three goals and assisted on another to lead Saugatuck to the 5-0 victory.

With the win, the Trailblazers improved to 5-2. All five of those wins have been shutouts, including a 3-0 decision over visiting Zion Christian on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

In the Schoolcraft game, Henry Gannon and Chase Seeley each added one goal. Justin Crawford and Grady Palmer chipped in with one assist apiece.

Holley also had multiple goals against Zion Christian, as he found the back of the net twice.

Charlie Robison accounted for the other Saugatuck goal to go with an assist.

Clark Hamlin and Tommy Bullinger finished with an assist each.

