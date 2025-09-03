Park potty replacement Planned

BY SCOTT SULLIVAN

EDITOR

Mt. Baldhead Park is ready to get new restrooms.

The City of Saugatuck has hired Midwest Construction to perform the $298,000 replacement of the old facilities starting after the Mt. Baldhead Challenge starting Monday, Sept. 8.

Week one work will include mobilization of equipment, setting up fencing and handling Miss Dig requests.

Construction fencing will be arranged in a way to maintain access to the stairs and alternate parking areas north of the pavilion on the west side and on the east side of Park Street.

The color of bricks will be nearly identical to those of the Saugatuck-Douglas History Center’s Pump House Museum on the other side of Park Street.

Midwest Construction plans to substantially complete work by November’s end.

