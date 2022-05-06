Roads were closed at the scene of a shooting in Clare early Thursday morning. Clare Police Chief posted on Facebook, “Clare City Police are working an incident near the area of Dwyer and McEwan Streets. There is no threat to the public. There will be several emergency vehicles in the area throughout the morning. Please use caution as you pass by the area. “

In a press release Thursday morning, Clare City Police Chief Dave Saad reported that officers responded to a “home invasion in progress” on McEwan Street and Dwyer around 6 a.m. in the morning.

As they were arriving, Saad said officers heard gunshots from the residence. The investigation revealed that the homeowner had fired a weapon at the intruder causing fatal injuries. No one else, police or the homeowner was injured during the incident.

Saad said, “This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.” He added the suspect’s identity was not release because the incident is still an active investigation by the CPD and the Michigan State Police.