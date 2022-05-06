When a tanker carrying liquid fertizer, from hogs, spilled on M115 (Cadllac Drive) at Harding Avenue, no one was injured thankfully, but cleanup was stinky. The Department of Enviornmental Quality supervised the cleanup of the spill.

When a tanker truck overturns, and leaks out on the road and surrounding area, cleanup can be a nightmare, as officials discovered when it happened last Thursday afternoon. What made things especially difficult, however was what the tanker was hauling – 9,000 gallons of liquid manure.

Along with a picture on Facebook last Friday, Clare EMD (Clare Emergency Management Director) Jerry Becker posted, “This afternoon’s action. Not a great aroma – 8,000 gal. [of] liquid pig manure. No one hurt [was the] main thing. Great job again, Surrey Fire Department. [It’s] always great to work with your crew!”

A release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said the call came in on April 30th at 3:18 p.m.

Deputies responding to the call arrived to find that a 1996 Peterbilt tanker truck, being driven by 62-year-old Ronald Vogel of Weidman had been traveling south east on Cadillac Drive when he attempted to make a left turn onto South Harding Avenue. The truck rolled over on its side, spilling part of the liquid fertilizer out onto the roadway and into a marshy area along with diesel fuel. Clare County Emergency Management and the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality were called to the scene for the clean-up operations.

No injuries were reported because of the crash, which is still under investigation.

Assisting at the scene: Surrey Fire; Clare Emergency Management; the Dept. of Environmental Quality; Green’s Wrecker Service and the Clare County Road Commission.