Hopkins School Bond election recount certifies dead tie

The Allegan County Board of Canvassers recounted every vote cast in the May 5 Hopkins Public Schools bond election to confirm an exact tie. Photo from Bob Genetski’s Facebook Page.

By Jordan Wilcox

Assistant Publisher

On May 27, the Allegan County Board of Canvassers conducted a hand recount of votes cast in the May 5 Hopkins Public Schools bond election and certified the results as an exact tie, leaving the $110.56 million bond proposal without the majority approval needed to move forward.

The Hopkins School Board requested a recount to ensure all votes were counted after the original canvass produced one of the rarest outcomes possible in an election — an exact deadlock between supporters and opponents of the proposal. Following a review of the ballots, canvassers determined the results remained unchanged. 1091 votes yes to 1091 votes no, across six precincts.

“While I am grateful that those who doubt election results have the opportunity under the law to petition for a recount, I feel that these results once again show that in Allegan County, our local clerks, election inspectors, and tabulators do an amazing job of working for accurate election results,” stated Allegan County Clerk Bob Genetski.

The proposal represented the largest school bond request in Allegan County history. District officials said the funding would have supported a variety of projects, including construction of a new middle school, safety and security improvements, facility renovations, technology upgrades, transportation purchases, and athletic facility improvements.

In the months leading up to the election, Hopkins Public Schools conducted an extensive informational campaign that included community forums, mailed literature, social media outreach, and presentations designed to explain the proposal to voters. District leaders argued the bond would address aging facilities, improve student safety, and modernize school buildings while maintaining a tax rate comparable to what residents were already paying.

Supporters maintained that the proposal would position the district for future growth and provide long-term improvements for students. Opponents, however, questioned both the size and scope of the request.

A grassroots opposition campaign focused heavily on the proposal’s long-term tax implications. Critics argued that existing school debt millage rates are scheduled to decline significantly over the coming years, eventually dropping to zero, and contended that approval of the bond would have extended debt payments for another 26 years. Estimates circulated showing that a homeowner with a taxable value of $150,000 could pay approximately $62,036 in school debt taxes over the next 26 years if the proposal passed, compared with about $7,272 if existing debt millages were allowed to expire.

Questions surrounding the need for a new middle school also became a focal point. Critics argued that more information was needed regarding the building’s condition, expected lifespan, and the cost of renovation versus replacement. Some residents suggested a smaller proposal focused on immediate facility needs might have received broader support.

The campaign unfolded against a backdrop of continued concerns about inflation, housing affordability, and rising property taxes, issues that both supporters and opponents acknowledged were weighing heavily on voters.

With the recount now complete and the tie officially certified, the bond proposal remains unsuccessful. School officials have not yet announced what steps, if any, they may take regarding future facility plans or a possible return to voters with a revised proposal.