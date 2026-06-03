Bridgefest 2026 kicks off Downtown Allegan’s summer

By Gari Voss

Allegan residents and visitors look forward to Bridgefest on the second Saturday of each June. This year on June 13, 2026, from 11am to 9pm, the streets and Riverfront of Allegan will send out festive vibes as area organizations set up booths and provide activities for kids and adults. Most of the day’s festivities will begin at 11am and Justice Hill and Nightime Love will bring the day to a close at 9pm.

The “booths” are one of the changes made for 2026. “The main difference is that the Allegan Area Chamber of Commerce is coordinating the Bridgefest Expo (formerly the community tents),” explained Taylor Bentley, Executive Director of the Allegan Area Chamber of Commerce. “This year, we are expanding to include both nonprofits and businesses, creating even more opportunities for engagement, visibility, and connection. Currently, we have 22 booths signed up, and registration is open until Friday, June 5th.”

For organizations and businesses who have yet to register for the Bridgefest Expo, information is available at https://alleganchamber.org/event/bridgefest-artist-market-allegan-expo/.

The 2026 edition of Bridgefest is sponsored by Milbocker & Sons along with Cunningham Dalman, and Honor Credit Union. With the Allegan Area Chamber of Commerce taking the lead in organizing the Bridgefest Expo booths, there will be additional activities for all ages. Plus, the Food Trucks and restaurants will satisfy hunger pangs. Tangent will take the Riverfront Stage from 3-5pm and Justice Hill and Nightime Love will be the closer.

Returning Activities

Returning are the ever popular the Bridgefest Art Market by the Sassy Olive, Eccentric Garden & Essenburg Arts (Apply at https://www.eventeny.com/…/2025-allegan-bridgefest-art…/), the Smash Station by Broken Arrow Recycling, the Downtown Throw-Down Urban Disc Golf by Brave Art Studio, the Inflatables, Dunk Tank, and Yard Games behind the Allegan District Library, the Plein Air on the River by Brave Art Studio, the Eagles Corn Hole Tournament, and the Brew Hop .5K by Tantrick Brewing Co, Heronmark, Schaendorf Brewing Company.

New Offerings

Some newer activities in the lineup will be the Bridgefest Boat Show by Gull Lake Marine, the Pokemon GO Event at Tardy’s Underground, the Children’s Entrepreneur Market organized by Kids Market (Register at https://kidsmarkets.com/markets/allegan), the Free-Throw Competition & 3-Point Shot by the Allegan Basketball Program, Watermelon Carving with The Lord of The Gourd on the Allegan Riverfront, and the Miss Allegan Pageant at the Griswold Auditorium (Girls 14-18 wishing to participate can text 269 650-0860).

The 2nd Saturday in June just happens to be Worldwide Knit in Public Day. For those wishing something a bit more relaxing than participating in Corn Hole, Brew Hops, or Basketball, the Bear & Fox Yarn Den is offering Open Sit & Stitch. They invite beginners to experts to enjoy a bit of stitching during an extremely busy Bridgefest.

There are activities being added to the Schedule of Events on a regular basis because organizations and businesses are still completing their registration forms. Be sure to check in at https://www.facebook.com/events/1996876330931693/ for updates.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

10am-9pm: Perrigo Plaza Splash Pad

10am-6pm: Make-and-Take Allegan-Themed Shirt Bar at The Sassy Olive

10am-4pm: Turn of the Century Summer Social at the Old Jail Museum

11am-11pm: Downtown Allegan Social District

11am-9pm: Food Trucks

11am-6pm: Inflatables, Dunk Tank, Yard Games by The Allegan District Library & The Friends of Allegan District Library

11am-6pm: Bridgefest Expo by the Allegan Area Chamber of Commerce

11am-6pm Smash Station by Broken Arrow Recycling

11am-6pm: Bridgefest Art Market by The Sassy Olive & Eccentric Garden & Essenburg Arts

11am-6pm: Bridgefest Boat Show by Gull Lake Marine

11am-6pm: Miss Allegan Pageant at The Griswold Auditorium

11am-5pm: Worldwide Knit in Public Day – Open Sit & Stitch at The Bear & Fox Yarn Den

11am-5pm: Pokémon GO Event at Tardy’s Underground

11am-5pm: Plein Air on the River by Brave Art Studio

11am-4pm: Downtown Throw-Down Urban Disc Golf by Brave Art Studio

11am-3pm: Children’s Entrepreneur Market

12pm-6pm: Free-Throw Competition & 3-Point Shot by the Allegan Basketball Program

12pm-3pm: Panda Pete at Hanson Gazebo

1pm: Eagles Corn Hole Tournament (register @ 12:00pm)

3pm-5pm: Tangent on the Riverfront Stage

4pm: Brew Hop .5K by Tantrick Brewing Co, Heronmark, Schaendorf Brewing Company

5pm-8pm: Watermelon Carving with The Lord of The Gourd on the Allegan Riverfront

6pm: Miss Allegan Crowning Ceremony on the Riverfront Stage

7pm-9pm: Justice Hill and Nightime Love on the Riverfront Stage