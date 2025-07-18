Horton man dies in single vehicle crash

A 52-year-old Horton man died on Saturday, July 12 after hitting a tree head-on.

MSP troopers were dispatched at approximately 7:10 a.m. to a residence in the 8200 block of Thorne Road in Liberty Township for a single vehicle crash.

The homeowners contacted 911 after hearing a loud crash. They came out to find a Chevy pickup had crashed head on into a tree in their yard.

Preliminary investigation shows the driver, was traveling southbound on Thorne Road in a 2016 Chevy Silverado pickup. The driver apparently suffered a medical emergency which caused him to lose consciousness. The vehicle then drifted off the roadway, into the ditch and struck the tree.

The driver was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson where he was pronounced deceased.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Jackson Community Ambulance and Department of Natural Resources Officers. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.