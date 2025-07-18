Dedeaux appears in court; his attorney claims case is not what it appears to be

By ELIZABETH FERSZT

Contributing Writer

Roe-Darrel Dedeaux, age 33, appeared via Zoom in 12th District Court on Friday July 11, in the courtroom of Judge Robert Gaecke, for a Probable Cause Conference

Dedeaux had been held without bond in the Jackson County Jail. He is charged with two counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct, commonly known as penetration-rape; three counts of CSC 3rd Degree (force or coercion); and two counts of CSC 3rd (victim age 13-15). He is also charged with one count of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder and/or strangulation; and one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

“This case is not what it appears to be,” said George Lyons, Dedeaux’s attorney. He implied that the alleged CSC charges may have occurred some 16 years ago, when Dedeaux was a teenager.

The case is being handled by a special prosecutor, Nicole Matusko, chief assistant prosecuting attorney for Ingham County, due to a conflict of interest.

“One of the victims and/or witnesses has a professional relationship with the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office,” said Matusko.

At the call of the case, in requesting appearances, Ingham County Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Lawton stood in for Matusko.

Judge Gaecke heard from Lyons first – who stated that there was “voluminous discovery in both files” and that he moved for the PCC to be adjourned until Aug. 29 at 1 p.m., so that parties could review all the evidence. Dedeaux currently has two cases pending against him. The adjournment was granted without objection.

Lyons then asked the judge to consider modifying his client’s bond, which had been set at no bond on both case files. Judge Gaecke read some of the charges, which appeared to be very serious. Lyons argued that most of them originated from when Dedeaux was 17-18 years old, and the alleged victims were 15-16 years old. “It’s not as if some 30-year-old man now is going around doing these things,” said Lyons.

Lawton stated that the most recent charges stem from 2022-2023, when authorities allegedly found child pornography on Dedeaux’s computer or phone.

When Gaecke asked about his home life, Lyons explained that Dedeaux lives with his wife and sons, but, “given the nature of the charges, work has dried up for him.”

In the end, the judge modified the bond to $50,000 cash surety bond, with terms. Gaecke read the terms of the bond: “Do not leave the state; no drugs or alcohol; do not possess or purchase a firearm; do not contact any of the alleged victims directly or through a 3rd party; you will be monitored by GPS, tethered to your home address, with only a 100 ft. radius; you are to call with prearranged plans to see your attorney, or go to court. It has to be legitimate.”

“If you violate the bond, I can remove the bond, and you will be sitting back in jail,” Gaecke said.

The Prosecution did not object: “Holding him on ‘no bond’ is not reasonable; he is entitled to a bond,” said Ms. Lawton.

Lyons stated after the PCC that, “It’s a bond we can live with. It’s proportional.” He added, “This man is not a threat to the community; he is not a monster or an ogre.”