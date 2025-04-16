Hydrant flushing starts next week

It’s spring hydrant flushing time for Kalamazoo Lake Sewer & Water Authority customers.

Work will start Monday, April 21 and continue weekdays from noon to 10 p.m. till complete. Additional flushing may take place the week of April 28 if necessary.

During this time KLSWA customers may experience discolored water and possible sediment. They are advised to check their water before doing laundry or any task that could be affected by this flushing.

Avoid using ice makers, hot water, washing machines and dishwashers, or ensure that a water treatment or filter device is in place. You may also wish to bypass any filtration device to prevent clogging.

If you notice discoloration, run only cold water through a bathtub or an outdoor faucet that is not connected to a filtration system until the water clears. Once clear, consider running an empty cycle in your washing machine or dishwasher before using them for clothes or dishes.

Hydrant flushing removes iron sediment deposits from the system, ensure hydrants are functional for fire suppression, and tests overall water system performance.

For questions or more information, call the KLSWA office at (269) 857-2709.