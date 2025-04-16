Work brings more water to Riverside

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Bringing water to Saugatuck Township’s Riverside Drive isn’t like taking coals to Newcastle.

Homes along it and connecting Dugout Road have relied for nearly 100 years on a 2-inch water line patched together out of galvanized pipe and, in some cases, garden hose.

Work started St. Patrick’s Day to replace the old, dead-end line with 2,400 feet of 8-inch diameter public watermain, completing a system loop to provide modern fire protection for residents.

The new line will also support a future municipal well that will serve both Saugatuck and Laketown townships, plus Saugatuck and Douglas cities.

The $700,000 project draws on $350,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds distributed through Allegan County, $200,000 in special assessments on 22 benefited property owners and $150,000 from the township general fund.

“The most complex portion of the work — installation near the pond on the south side of Riverside Drive (see photo nearby) — has been completed,” township manager Daniel DeFranco updated the township board at its April 9 monthly meeting.

“This phase involved dewatering the pond, managing challenging topography, and navigating close proximity to existing structures and landscaping,” he continued.

Board members that night approved the first payment of $133,484.40 to contractor Site Work Solutions for mobilization, tree and stump removal, dewatering and water main installation within the easement area on the south side of the project.

“We are pleased with the progress and anticipate continued momentum along the remainder of Riverside Drive,” said the manager.

The proect is targeted for completion later on this spring.