Iconic tree may be doomed; what’s next?

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The wind in the willow didn’t mix well Nov. 1 as large south section of the iconic tree in Cook Park fell and blew in speculation about what’s next.

“I love that willow,” said Saugatuck City Council member Scott Dean at that body’s workshop Nov. 6. “But now we can all see the rot inside. Our job is to protect public safety first.”

Carpenter ant infestation, arborist Ed Dowd told council, laid at the heart of the 150-year-old black willow’s downfall.

“A significant portion, he reported, “failed and collapsed onto the Butler restaurant’s patio-building, causing

damage. This break revealed a substantial internal cavity and decay, compromising the structural integrity of the remaining tree.”

“Leaving the rest of the willow intact presents a serious public safety risk due to the high likelihood of affecting various targeted structures and pedestrian pathways.” These include the park, nearby boardwalk users and restaurant customers.

Dowd’s assessment identified “a major flaw in the tree’s main stem, which has weakened its structural support. The safest and most prudent course of action is to remove the tree,” he said.

“This is preferable to the alternative,” he went on, “of retaining the tree and reducing the upper crown by 50 percent to lessen the end weight and stress on the compromised stem area.”

“We’ve done something like that to retain Willow Park’s namesake willow,” public works superintendent Scott Herbert said, “but the remaining tree doesn’t look the greatest. It’s a stop-gap measure.

“Trees die,” he continued, “and we replace them. But there’s only one Cook Park willow.”

Dowd said speculation construction two summers ago of the Butler’s new patio/deck could be a factor in the tree’s demise was untrue.

“The builders were very careful not to harm the structure,” he noted. “If they had, we’d have seen its effect on the willow’s exterior and canopy. We saw none of that.

“It’s the rot from the ants that did it.”

He quoted the city a $1,845 fee to remove the old willow using a crane with operator and two arborists. It would be cut flush to the ground. The city would be responsible to remove the wood and debris.

“We have the means to do that,” said Herbert. “We’ve had requests for the wood that is down already.

Councilman Russ Gardner, said he has a picture of himself as a boy standing near the tree, “but for safety’s sake it probably should come down.

“I’d like to offer the community a choice of what to do with the wood,” he continued, “and maybe on a replacement.”

“It wouldn’t have to be a tree,” council member Holly Anderson said. “There are all kinds possibilities for that land.”