Laketown takes manager search on road

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Laketown Township is getting its manager search team together and taking on the road after interviewing three finalists for the position.

The committee Nov. 6 interviewed Bob Genetski, Brandon Mersman and Karen Sherwood during a five-hour public meet and greet at the Graafschap Fire Station, but did not agree that night on their final choice to replace retiring 35-year manager Al Meshkin.

The candidates also were taken on a tour of the township and met with staff earlier in the day.

Committee members Amber Davis and Patrick Dietrich will visit Genetski in Allegan, where he is county register of deeds and clerk.

Steven Ringelberg and Mark Timmerman will visit Mersman in Bronson, where he is currently city manager.

Jim Johnson and Michael Koeman will confer on Sherwood in Grand Haven, where she is assistant manager and human resources director.

A recommendation to offer a contract to one of the applicants could happen at a special meeting at Wednesday, Nov. 13, special meeting at 5 p.m. in the township hall, 4338 Beeline Road.

Meshkin announced in July his plans to retire Jan. 3, 2025, prompting the board to hire the firm MGT in August for about $25,000 to conduct the search him.

MGT’s Ryan Cotton will supply suggested questions to each team for their visits.

Genetski, a Saugatuck resident, worked teaching at-risk Grandville High School before serving as 80th District State Representative from 2009 to 2012. He was voted in county clerk thereafter.

Bronson resident Mersman served prior to his current post as Brighton Township assistant manager and Holland city project and grant consultant, plus did administrative intern work for Ottawa County, Holland and Spring Lake.

Saugatuck resident Sherwood serves also as school board secretary here. Her past includes stints as Kalkaska and Boyne Falls public schools superintendent, plus human resources superintendent for Holland Schools.