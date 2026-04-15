Impressionists pour into Petter soon

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

J. Petter Galleries, 161 N. Blue Star Hwy., Douglas, will showcase the Art Coast of Michigan hosting the 10th annual American Impressionist Society Small Works Showcase throughout May starting early Wednesday, April 29, with a Paint Out.

It will bring 50+ AIS painters here four a 3-day weekend, creating new works for show and sale for one day only Saturday, May 2.

That day also bring an opening reception for the 172 small works selected more than 1,700 images submitted for jurying, among the local artist Brian Sauerland’s 10’x10’pastel “In the Shadows in the Marsh” shown here.

Painting mediums shared include oil, watercolor, pastel, gouache, and acrylic. All artwork can be viewed at https://jpettergalleries.com/show/j-petter-galleries-american-impressionist-society-small-works-showcase and is for sale.

“This is the only gallery in the U.S. that will host this exhibition,” AIS board chairman Kathie Wheeler said.

“AIS has very high standards for the galleries that host our exhibitions, and we are delighted partner with J. Petter,” she went on. That show will stay on view at J.P. through May’s end.

“The days and times open to the public

The days and times that are open to the public,” said gallery owner Juli Petter, daughter-in-law of local art pioneer Joyce Petter — now 99 still at home and creator of the “Art Coast” brand — “are below … (and of course the artists will be exploring our towns and setting up to paint all over the place. We suggested places like Oval Beach, the Chain Ferry, SCA Rain Garden, Mount Baldy etc. … But we don’t know who will go where.) That’s part of the fun!”

Private events for ASID members only include:

• Friday May 1 3:30-6 p.m.: artist demo of figure drawing and reception at J Petter.

• After that till 9 as many as 50 artists will paint a plein-air nocturn scene at Safe Harbor (formerly Tower) Marina.

• Open to the public Saturday as artists return between noon and 6 p.m., a Wet Wall Exhibit of newly-painted plein air pieces will on display and for sale – for one day only.

• From 2-6 p.m. AIS Master Howard Friedmann will hand out more than $25,000 worth of awards for the juried show during a reception with complimentary nosh.

“And yes,” Juli Petter said, “Joyce is loving having the event hosted at the gallery.”