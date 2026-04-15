NFL star again gives to city parks

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck’s once-anonymous $100,000 Village Square Park donor is famous NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins.

He and wife Julie, both Saugatuck residents, have given to the community before, helping build playgrounds in Douglas parks — now it’s Saugatuck’s turn.

City council, combining that sum with $150K from a Michigan Department of Natural Resources Recreation Passport grant and $10K of its own, plans to:

• Expand the town square’s basketball court to standard dimensions,

• Upgrade its existing tennis/pickleball court with improved striping and adjustable netting,

• Add a new shuffleboard court and

• Add seating.

The project will also incorporate universal accessibility features; improved walkways and stormwater management elements such as rain gardens and broader site enhancements to better serve the community.

“The generosity of The Kirk and Julie Cousins Foundation is turning our hopes for Village Square into reality,” said Mayor Holly Anderson.

Construction is set to start either this fall or spring 2027.