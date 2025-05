Memorial Day Monday drew festive yet somber crowds to downtown Saugatuck and Douglas to pay tribute to men and women who have served our country in start-of-the-summer season sunshine. Festivities included presentations by Fr. G.C. Stoppel, Saugatuck-Douglas RotaryClub members Wayne Titus and Randall Miller unveiling a donated plaque at Beery Field and the Saugatuck High School Marching Band performing. (Photos by Scott Sullivan)

