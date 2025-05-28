PHS musical program to host ‘Encore’ benefit concert

Signs with the names of previous Plainwell High School musicals line the wall. (Photo provided)

Playbills from previous Plainwell High School musicals can be seen. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Are you or someone you know an alumni of Plainwell High School musical program?

If so, PHS choir director Abby Ernst would like to invite you to “reprise” one or your roles from a musical in which you participated while at PHS.

The performances will be part of a concert called “Encore,” which will serve as a fundraiser for the Plainwell musical program.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, September 20, giving participants plenty of time to dust off those old song sheets and start rehearsing.

Ernst—herself an alumni of the PHS musical program—is hoping for a good turnout from musical alumni spanning several generations.

“Plainwell has such a strong connection with their alumni,” Ernst said. “I’m an alumni, and I realized that almost every other alum hired into Plainwell schools was a part of the musical program during high school.

“I feel deeply connected to the history of the Plainwell musical program, and I’ve found that many others do as well. So I thought it would be so awesome to give former members a chance to feel that spark again.”

So far, the response to the concert has been strong. Ernst said she’s been contacted by alumni from every decade back to the 1970s.

“I’ve been thrilled with the response we’ve gotten in the early planning stages for the concert,” Ernst said. “As people who have been through the program know, it is much like a family. And any time we are together again, it feels like a reunion.

“It has been so fun to hear from people I went to school with as well as those who I remember seeing in the musicals when I was a young kid.”

And it’s not just past performers who have contacted Ernst.

“We also have had past directors reach out and ask to be involved, which feels very special,” Ernst said.

In addition to previous actors/singers and directors, the concert is open to those who were in the pit or involved in the PHS musical program in any way.

“We are working on some solos, duets and small group numbers, as well as an opener and closer using a chorus of alumni,” Ernst said.

Funds raised from the concert will go directly to the PHS musical program to help with such expenses as building sets, purchasing costumes and securing the rights to future musicals.

Anyone interested in getting involved should contact Ernst at abby.ernst@plainwellschools.org

“Right now, we are in the very beginning planning stages and I’d like as many people to reach out as possible,” Ernst said. “Once someone contacts me, I’ll add them to a contact list.

“As we get closer to the concert date, there will be rehearsals for the chorus, which can be attended virtually or in person in the PHS choir room.”