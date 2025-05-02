Inaugural Albion Economic Club Luncheon highlights renaissance occurring in Albion

By MAGGIE LANOUE

Contributing Writer

The Greater Albion Chamber of Commerce launched a new tradition with the first-ever Albion Economic Club Luncheon, held at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in downtown Albion on Thursday, April 24. The event drew a broad audience, including local entrepreneurs, nonprofit leaders, township and city officials, Albion College students, and economic development advocates — all eager to engage in conversation about Albion’s future. This meeting was sponsored for this inaugural session by the Albion Economic Development Corporation, and the event is planned to be held twice yearly to bring together area leaders and businesses for collaboration and conversation.

President and CEO of the Greater Albion Chamber of Commerce Billy Beers, along with Visitor and Events Specialist Bradley Arndts, opened the gathering, setting the tone for what promises to be a dynamic, recurring tradition. Beers emphasized the Chamber’s mission to foster community connections and economic resilience in Albion and surrounding townships. “This is about strengthening our local economy and building relationships that lead to shared success,” Beers said.

Major themes discussed included workforce development, infrastructure renewal, housing challenges, downtown revitalization, local entrepreneurship, solar energy initiatives, and ongoing advocacy from elected officials.

The formal meeting started with a business impact story featuring representatives from Colson Group USA, a longtime Albion employer. Cal DeVries, a veteran employee, shared the emotional story of how the Albion plant was slated for closure in 2009. At that time, the parent company was preparing an exit strategy, but strong leadership and renewed belief in the local workforce reversed the decision. As Cal DeVries explained, approximately 62 jobs were saved, and in the years since, the facility has expanded its operations. Thirteen new jobs have been added recently, and an 80,000-square-foot expansion is underway, projected to create an additional 20 to 25 positions in the next few years.

The Colson Group Albion facility grew out of Albion Industries, a major local employer founded in 1947 that became internationally recognized for manufacturing high-quality casters. The legacy continues today, even as the company prepares to move to a larger facility to support further growth.

DeVries also delighted the crowd with anecdotes of how Albion-branded casters from their plant were spotted aboard the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, where they help move planes — a symbol of local craftsmanship reaching the world stage. He also noted that the iconic Albion casters made a guest appearance on the television show MacGyver, now streaming on Netflix. “When our workers see the name Albio’ proudly stamped on products used around the world, it strengthens our pride and purpose,” DeVries said.

Workforce development emerged as the day’s strongest focus. Shonnie Reed of Colson Group emphasized partnerships with Kellogg Community College to bring in and train CNC operators, offering young workers paid trial periods on-site. CNC refers to Computer Numerical Control machining, a key skillset in modern manufacturing.

Jenny Wade, owner of Yellow Bird Chocolate Shop, added that her business now hosts student interns from Marshall High School, helping teenagers explore real-world job skills early. “Opening doors for students through internships can anchor them here,” Wade said, “and that’s how we grow our next generation of business owners.”

A panel discussion, moderated by the Chamber, included:

– Bruce Nelson, interim executive director, Albion Economic Development Corporation

– Doug Terry, interim city manager, City of Albion

– Emily Verbeke, chair, Albion Downtown Development Authority

– Dick Porter, supervisor, Sheridan Township

Each panelist brought a unique perspective to Albion’s opportunities and challenges. Beers asked thoughtful questions of the panel, including the opening: “What is the number one challenge facing the greater Albion area economy, and what solutions do you see?”

Terry framed Albion’s situation candidly but optimistically. He noted that, typically, he is called into interim city manager roles “when it’s a mess.” However, he quickly added, “Albion is not a mess — it’s a renaissance.”

He outlined ongoing challenges, especially the high costs of housing construction (ranging from $100 to $300 per square foot), a shortage of available homes, and the visible effects of aging infrastructure. Yet, he praised the community’s determination and the investments now underway, including water system upgrades, road improvements, and downtown revitalization. Terry emphasized that the approval of major bond projects for water and sewer improvements marks a critical turning point for the city’s future.

Roads and infrastructure were major concerns voiced by city and township leaders alike. Terry described Albion’s $27 million investment in replacing aging water, sewer, and road systems, acknowledging the short-term disruptions as necessary steps toward the renaissance. Rachel Warner, representing Representative Steve Frisbie, announced that an additional $2.9 million in state funding had been secured to support local infrastructure improvements.

Rachel Warner delivered a report from Michigan State Representative 44th District Steve Frisbie. She is a student at Albion College and director of field operations for Frisbie. Warner shared updates from Lansing, including bipartisan efforts to boost funding for local infrastructure and public safety. Legislative spending requests include $6 million for Albion Neighborhood Improvement Projects, $3,700 for Albion Police Department body cameras, $30,000 for Albion Health Care Alliance support, and $750,000 to benefit Star Commonwealth. Albion is also slated to receive $12,000 in new public safety funding.

Verbeke, representing the Albion DDA, emphasized her personal love for downtown Albion. She encouraged interested residents to apply for open DDA board positions, noting that new members must have a vested interest in the vitality of the downtown business district. Verbeke also highlighted the city’s Facade Grant Program, which matches funds for building owners who invest in improving their downtown storefronts. Nearly $25,000 in matching facade grants are slated for 2025 projects. Verbeke and her husband were recently featured in The Recorder for their work restoring a downtown building into usable apartments and commercial space, helping to rebuild Albion’s business and residential base from the ground up.

Dick Porter shared insights about the surrounding Sheridan Township, noting the growing role of solar energy development. Existing solar farms lease farmland for around $3,500 per acre per year under 10-year leases, providing a vital new income stream for farmers — many of whom reinvest their earnings locally. Porter discussed how brownfield sites, like the former Brooks Foundry location and the city’s old landfill site near East Erie Street, present opportunities for additional solar projects, helping to reclaim land that cannot easily support traditional development. He stressed that while solar is not the only answer to future energy needs, it is an important piece of a diversified approach. Sheridan Township’s operating budget has grown from $400,000 to $1.5 million annually thanks to solar developments.

Several speakers touched on the changing demands of today’s workforce. Skilled labor now requires stronger math and technical abilities, even for traditional trades. Career training needs to begin earlier, reaching middle school students and encouraging them to consider paths like welding, machining, and advanced manufacturing. Programs that once reserved space for only the top 10% of students are now more accessible, reflecting the urgent need for skilled labor.

Nelson spoke passionately about visibility, collaboration, and resilience. His advice to small business owners resonated far beyond manufacturing: “Be creative, do more with less, collaborate, build cash reserves, strengthen cash flow, and always look for new opportunities.” Nelson also discussed Albion’s growing industrial base, with two active industrial parks — one on the west side and a new development on the east side.

Throughout the event, a spirit of optimism and collaboration shone through. Speakers emphasized the importance of public engagement — urging residents to attend public meetings, read agendas, and raise concerns early so leaders can better address issues before final decisions are made.

The overarching theme of the luncheon was clear: Albion’s current challenges are signs of a city undergoing renewal, not decline. Doug Terry’s comment — “It’s not a mess, it’s a renaissance” — captured the spirit. Bruce Nelson echoed that sentiment, calling for greater visibility, collaboration, and communication across organizations. Dick Porter reinforced the idea that partnerships and creative land use can reshape Albion’s future for generations to come.

The gathering closed with remarks from Alan Morgan, chair of the Greater Albion Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, who thanked attendees, the presenters and noted that the next Economic Club Luncheon is planned for October, with a new roster of speakers including leaders from local banks.