Incident involving unresponsive person being investigated in Lockport Twp.

LOCKPORT TWP. — The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after finding an unresponsive individual in Lockport Township Tuesday.

Deputies were dispatched Tuesday to the 17000 block of South River Road for a report of an unresponsive individual. Upon investigation, police claim, there were circumstances discovered that they say warranted further investigation into whether foul play was involved.

The victim, who is not being identified at this time, is currently in critical condition and in the hospital. The victim’s family has been notified.

The department is asking individuals in the area with security cameras, Ring cameras, or similar devices to review footage from Aug. 10-12, and they say any recordings from that time frame may contain information “valuable to the investigation.” Those with footage to share are asked to contact St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at (269) 467-4195.

Deputies say the incident in question “appears to be an isolated incident,” with no immediate threat to the public.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Three Rivers Ambulance, Michigan State Police Crime Lab, and Three Rivers Police Department.

