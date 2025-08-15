Out and About: Open House, pets, and quotes

“Manners are a sensitive awareness of the feelings of others. If you have that awareness, you have good manners, no matter what fork you use.” -Emily Post

A reminder about the Open House, Saturday, August 23, at American Legion Hice-Shutes Post #170, 59990 South Main Street, just outside the Three Rivers city limits. The purpose of this Open House is to make the public aware of just what the American Legion is all about. The American Legion exists to provide the needed support for all veterans of our Armed Forces, while at the same time provide support to the communities here in St. Joe County. The Open House will have something for the entire family. A Bounce House for the kids and Brats and Hot Dogs for everyone. Those interested, may take a ride on the S.S. Richmond. The hours of the Open House are from Noon until 4 p.m. Bring the family out and ask your neighbor to come along. The bar will be open to the public during the Open House.

The Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) would like all their friends to know that it’s time to start collecting those cute pictures for their Annual Cutest Pet Picture Contest.

This is a very simple process. All you need to do is send ARF a cute picture that could be displayed at ARF’s booth at this year’s St. Joe County Fair. Votes submitted will be money placed in your pet’s jar. There will be prizes for the top-three vote-getters. The number of entries is limited, so you don’t want to wait to get your photo in.

Here are the rules of the contest:

Only one picture per family.

Only one pet in the picture.

No humans in the picture.

Instructions for mailing your photo to ARF’s P.O. Box:

No photo larger than 4×6.

Include the pet’s name, your name and your phone number.

Vertical photos are the easiest-to-use.

How to enter the contest:

E-mail the photo to arfundemail@gmail.com.

Snail-mail the photo to ARF Photo Contest, P.O. Box 593, Centreville, MI 49032.

Deadline for entries is Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

Here are a few quotes from people you should know:

"You only live once, but if you work it right, once is enough." -Mae West

“There’s more to life than increasing its speed.” -Gandhi

“The world is my country, all mankind are my brethren, and to do good is my religion.” -Thomas Paine

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.