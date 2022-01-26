On, Friday, Jan. 21, area residents woke up to cold temperatures, reporting zero degrees. Feathered friends didn’t seem to be bothered by the chilly temperatures as they gathered on Maple Lake in Paw Paw. As the morning progressed, the sign at the Paw Paw Middle School showed three degrees at 9:14 a.m. In the state’s Upper Peninsula, the town of Amasa, located on the western side of the UP, reported -39 degrees. It happened to be the coldest spot in the contiguous United States on that day. Other UP towns and sites reported very cold temperatures, including Iron Mountain at -22, Copper Harbor at zero, and Houghton County Airport at -16.
