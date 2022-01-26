PAW PAW – Tonight, (Thursday, Jan. 27), the Paw Paw community is invited to a public presentation and work session on the proposed May 2022 Bond Election, pending approval by the Board of Education. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at Paw Paw High School’s Performing Arts Center (The PAC), located inside the south entrance of PPHS.

“This is a great opportunity,” said Paw Paw Public Schools Superintendent Rick Reo, “to hear first-hand about the two bond proposals, find out about facility improvements plans, ask questions, provide input and get involved in the campaign. We are also excited to share how the updated Strategic Plan and the top priorities from the community input process are driving the facilities planning process.”

Presenters will include Superintendent Reo, construction management partner Owen-Ames-Kimball Co. (O.A.K.) and architecture, interior design, and engineering firm, TowerPinkster.

If members of the community are interested in getting involved, Advocacy Campaign Co-chairs Rene Rodriguez and Angela Schmidt will be introduced and available to answer questions and accept volunteers for the following committees: Finance, Outreach and Canvassing.

For more information or questions, contact the school’s Administrative Office at (269) 415-5200 or e-mail rick.reo@ppps.org.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Skype

Tumblr

WhatsApp

