Jackson City Council election results

By ELIZABETH FERSZT

Contributing Writer

The City of Jackson held midterm elections on Tuesday Nov. 4. At stake were three city council seats: Ward 1, Incumbent Arlene Robinson against challenger Dena K. Morgan. Ward 3, Incumbent Angelita V. Gunn vs. challenger Jeromy Alexander. Ward 5 Incumbent Christy May Davis vs. challenger Shalanda Hunt (who is also on JPS school board).

Shalanda Hunt was the winner in Ward 5 with 308 votes to 205 votes for Christy May Davis.

Hunt stated in her campaign website that she is “a lifelong Jackson resident, proud mother of two, and currently President of the Jackson Public Schools Board of Education.” Hunt has served in roles such as “Youth Specialist at the Jackson County Youth Center; Child Welfare Case Management; and Child Welfare Trainer for the State of Michigan.”

In Ward 3 Angelita Gunn won with 261 votes to 200 votes for Jeromy Alexander

“I am honored and grateful to be re-elected to represent Ward 3 at the Jackson City Council,” said Gunn in a text message. “The council has been moving forward in the areas of housing, and investing in neighborhoods. I will continue to work on building affordable infrastructure and growth in the next five years.

“Ward 3 voters have witnessed the growth and have put it in my hands to keep moving forward. Thank you,” Gunn said.

Arlene Robinson retained her seat in Ward 1 with 286 votes to 234 votes for Dena Morgan.

Arlene Robinson thanked the residents of Ward 1 “who came out to vote in the 2025 city election.” She acknowledged that the “results were favorable” and that “this will now allow us the opportunity to continue the momentum to revitalize the south side of Jackson.”

Robinson noted that the turn-out was “approximately 13.6 percent” of all registered voters in Ward 1. “They have made their voices heard on who will serve as the Ward 1 city councilmember during the next term. I am truly honored to be that person, and I look forward to continuing to bring positive changes and valued improvements to our community.”