Albion City Council discusses food, federal grants policy and rules of procedure

Albion City Council met for its regular meeting on Nov. 3, with a full agenda that included updates on community programs, a new policy on federal grant oversight, and a report from the Department of Public Works. Though the meeting lasted just about an hour, council members reviewed more than 60 pages of documentation, including a 23-page review of council procedures.

The first presentation came from Amy Reimann, executive director of the Albion Health Care Alliance. Reimann described the progress of the Community Table of Albion, a food distribution service that has grown steadily since moving into the Marshall Opportunity School building earlier this year. The program, which operates in partnership with the South Michigan Food Bank, serves hundreds of local households each month through both pantry and drive-through food distributions.

The pantry operates on the first Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., offering shelf-stable items and fresh produce. Drive-through food distributions take place on the second, third, and fourth Tuesdays. Reimann said participants do not have to pre-register but are asked to provide their name, zip code, and the number of people in their household.

During the meeting, she emphasized that financial donations make the greatest impact because Community Table can purchase food at wholesale cost through the food bank. “We can purchase food at a lower cost than you normally can through the grocery store,” Reimann explained. Donations can be made through the Albion Health Care Alliance website or by emailing ahca@albionhca.org. Those without internet access can call 517-629-5080 for information.

Reimann added that the program continues to see rising demand, particularly among older residents and families affected by the recent pause in federal SNAP benefits. “We have a lot of hungry people this week,” she said. “We’re going to do our best.”

Council members thanked Reimann for the update and discussed ways to help share donation links and printed flyers through local churches and community groups.

Council next reviewed and voted on Resolution 2025-19, adopting a new Federal Grants Procurement Policy and Code of Conduct. This policy, developed in consultation with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, updates the city’s rules for managing federal grant funds. It clarifies that even when federal funds are administered through the State of Michigan, the City of Albion remains responsible for oversight, reporting, and compliance with federal regulations.

This clarification comes as the city continues to pursue Community Development Block Grant funds for housing and downtown revitalization. The new resolution is expected to strengthen Albion’s eligibility for future grants by establishing clear internal procedures for documentation and contractor selection.

Mayor Pro Tem Andy French noted that he wanted to make sure all members had reviewed the city’s Rules of Procedure, a 23-page document that defines council responsibilities and meeting protocols. French said he had received emails from residents questioning whether the city was following its procedures and wanted to ensure that newer council members were familiar with the rules.

Public Works Director Jason Kern also presented a 14-page update summarizing the city’s infrastructure projects for 2025. His report included progress on Berrien Street, South Eaton Street, and Burr Oak Street, as well as updates on the new water tower and improvements to the city’s utility mapping system.

During public comment, Brian Mull of Homer urged council to consider alternatives to removing large shade trees during street reconstruction projects. He said many of Albion’s mature trees have caused little sidewalk damage and add value to the city’s appearance. “It doesn’t make sense we’re going to cut down these trees for that little bit of aggravation,” he said. “You can replace a house in a year, but it takes 100 years to replace a tree.”

In his closing report, Interim City Manager Doug Terry commended the Department of Public Works for their extensive work this year, noting the cooperation between crews and city staff. He announced the arrival of new Economic Development Corporation director Deb Kelly and said he looks forward to a new beginning in city coordination and communication.

Terry also shared that he recently toured new townhome developments in Marshall built by Norfolk Homes, describing how that city’s Neighborhood Improvement Plan could serve as a model for financing infrastructure and housing projects in Albion. “One of the things they did, and we’ll be looking at as a city body, is called a Neighborhood Improvement Plan,” he said. “It’s a TIF-type approach directed toward helping fund the infrastructure and every other way to put new housing inputs.”

He added that the townhome design—with shared green spaces and proximity to downtown—could inspire Albion’s own housing initiatives, including potential plans for Watson Street. Terry emphasized that community input remains essential and that residents can continue sharing feedback through City Hall by phone or email, rather than informal online channels, so concerns can be properly recorded and addressed.