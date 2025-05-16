Jackson City Council sells Jackson Business Incubator building to Collier GIbson

By Elizabeth Ferszt

At the May 13 City Council meeting, the Jackson City Council voted to approve the sale of the former Jackson Business Development Center, at 414 N. Jackson Ave. to Collier Gibson, LLC.

Collier Gibson is the property development firm out of Ohio and California that purchased the Hayes Hotel in a controversial sale in February. Scott Gibson (the Gibson in Collier Gibson) attended the May 13 meeting. The sale list price of the parcel is $220,800 according to City Manager Jonathan Greene.

According to a memo from Greene to Shane LaPorte, director of community development, he strongly recommended the sale of the property. LaPorte states in the memo, “Failure to approve the sale of this property would result in lost revenue for the City of Jackson…[And] per HUD regulations, the proceeds from this sale must be considered CDBG [Community Development Block Grant] program income and would be reinvested into CDBG programs.”

LaPorte’s memo also states that “Collier Gibson LLC plans to use the building for storage and other yet-to-be-identified purposes.” The agenda item passed unanimously.

Another important Agenda item considered was the East Side Commerce Corridor Engineering Professional Services Contract, to repave, repair, and improve some key streets including parts of Page Avenue, Washington Street east of Cooper, and parts of East Michigan Avenue. This contract was awarded to Hubble, Roth & Clark of Bloomfield Hills, in the amount of $649,733.40. It passed unanimously.

The City’s proposed budget for their 2025/26 fiscal year, which begins on July 1 was announced. City officials say that the budget includes a 30 percent fund balance and a tax reduction of 0.7 mills. The proposed budget is available to view on the City’s website.

A motion to approve the purchase of a 2025 Ford Expedition for $52,578.00 was approved unanimously. The vehicle is for use by the fire department. A motion to award Concord Excavating a miscellaneous construction was passed 6-1.

Mayor Daniel J. Mahoney, made two formal proclamations: Law Enforcement Week, May 11-17; and Fire/EMS Week, May 18-24. For this presentation, a heavy presence of Jackson Police Department officers and Jackson County EMS and Fire Department officers were present. The mayor read both proclamations to the applause of the 2/3 full council chambers.

In the regular Public Comment session, Kate Brown of the Seed Cellar and the leader of the local Entheogens decriminalization movement, spoke again on this topic, and wanted to address those in the community who may oppose them. She was well-prepared and addressed the critics, who may say that these drugs are dangerous or that it will encourage drug abuse. Brown asked the council to allow for safe, private, home use of entheogens (so-called ‘magic mushrooms’). “We have no hidden agenda or profit motive,” she said.

At the close of the meeting, Mayor Mahoney took time to address anti-DEI and comments made by two speakers who complained that DEI is unworthy of being included in any way on the City’s budget. He mentioned that the Hispanic Community has withdrawn its intention to have its regular Hispanic Festival later this summer in downtown Jackson. He stated that this is a shame and reflects poorly on the state of national affairs in terms of anti-immigration and anti-immigrants, especially the targeting of Latino residents. The mayor encouraged people to contact him in person, or by phone or email, “But I’m not on Social Media – don’t waste time trying to find me there.”