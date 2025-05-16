Albion transportation options expand this summer

Matt McKee, Transit Manager for the City of Marshall, stands beside one of the Albion–Marshall Connector vehicles at the Battle Creek Transit facility. Riders can call or text the number displayed on the side—517-654-3000—to schedule weekday curb-to-curb service between Albion and Marshall.

The Albion–Marshall Connector provides on-demand, shared transportation between Albion and Marshall. Riders are grouped by pickup time and location, with curb-to-curb service Monday through Friday. The City of Marshall has committed to maintaining the service during the TACC transition.

This BCGo vehicle—a Chrysler Voyager minivan modified for accessibility by BraunAbility—is scheduled to begin dedicated service in Albion on June 2, 2025. It is part of the county’s on-demand micro-transit system, offering affordable, curb-to-curb rides for residents who book using the BCGo app or by calling dispatch.

Interior view of the Albion–Marshall Connector vehicle. It can seat up to 16 passengers and transport two wheelchairs. However, for efficiency and punctuality, each trip is typically capped at six pickup locations.

Community Action Agency staff stand beside one of the organization’s ADA-accessible transport vans in front of the historic Grand Trunk Depot in Battle Creek. These vans provide free weekday rides for Calhoun County residents age 60 and over, or adults with disabilities.

Community Action Agency’s accessible van includes a side ramp and adjustable interior, shown here with staff at the Battle Creek depot. The vehicles serve destinations like grocery stores, job sites, and medical appointments for qualified riders.

By Maggie LaNoue

Albion residents are about to see a significant upgrade in transportation options, thanks in part to a countywide millage passed last year and years of behind-the-scenes planning. Mallory Avis, director of Battle Creek Transit and a leader in the newly forming Transportation Authority of Calhoun County, spoke to residents at the recent 5th Precinct meeting organized by Councilperson Vivian Davis.

“Albion supported the transit millage overwhelmingly,” Avis said. “And we thank you for that because we know this is something that’s needed.”

The need is great. Albion has no local Greyhound stop, limited public transit, and many residents without regular car access. Road construction for a new water tower, pothole-ridden streets, and bridge repairs have added extra barriers. In response, a layered system of demand-response transportation services is taking shape—some available now and others launching this summer. Three primary options are available to residents: Community Action Agency, the Albion–Marshall Connector, and BCGo.

The CAA offers one of the area’s most flexible and underused transportation services. Riders aged 60 or older—or adults 18 and older with disabilities—can receive free, door-to-door transportation to medical appointments, grocery stores, etc. Vans are ADA-compliant and equipped with lifts. This service is designed to promote independence and well-being while reducing social isolation. CAA is currently accepting new clients and has room to grow.

To get started, riders must visit caascm.org/transportation and complete the sign-up form. Once approved, rides may be scheduled by calling (269) 565-4144 or 1-800-994-9876.

“Community Action has been and continues to be dedicated to serving adults 60 years and older and persons with disabilities in Calhoun County with our fee-free door-to-door service,” said Bethenie Letts, assistant director of programs. “We encourage the residents in Albion and all of Calhoun County to contact our dispatch for ride availability.”

There is no income requirement. Vans include both lift-equipped and standard options depending on rider needs. Trips must be scheduled in advance, and availability may vary.

The Albion–Marshall Connector, also known as Dial-a-Ride, is a weekday, on-demand, curb-to-curb shuttle linking the two cities. Rides are scheduled through a call-in or text-in system at (269) 781-3975 or (517) 654-3000.

“Our goal is to continue to provide the same level of service as TACC expands,” said Marcia Strange, director of community development for the City of Marshall. “We don’t anticipate much visible change. TACC’s focus is to provide additional routes. BCGo will be an additional option to the AMC.”

It can seat up to 16 passengers and transport two wheelchairs. However, for efficiency and punctuality, each run is capped at six pickup locations. Riders are grouped by origin and destination to minimize ride time.

Albion pickup times are weekdays, at approximately 9:15 a.m., 11:20 a.m., 1:40 p.m., and 3 p.m. Pickups from Marshall begin around 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.

Fare structures vary. Seniors typically pay $1 per ride for city-to-city trips; other passengers may pay more. Riders are encouraged to bring exact change because drivers do not carry cash. Make your to-and-from appointments for pickup times at the same time to ensure availability.

“We aim to keep ride times efficient by grouping passengers and limiting the number of stops,” said Matt McKee, transit manager for the City of Marshall. “We also rotate vehicles to manage mileage. Riders can expect continued service through this transition.”

A van called BCGo which is Albion’s On-Demand Micro transit is the third option. BCGo is Albion’s app-based public transportation service, operating like a community rideshare. Available Monday through Friday, except major holidays, BCGo allows residents to book affordable, shared rides using the BCGo Calhoun County app or by calling (269) 966-3474. Rides can be scheduled up to 14 days in advance.

Beginning June 2, BCGo will offer a dedicated vehicle and driver exclusively serving Albion. This upgrade will improve availability, as the previous service was often limited by demand from Battle Creek riders. The new vehicle, a white Chrysler Voyager minivan, is ADA-compliant and equipped with a ramp and kneeling function. It can accommodate one wheelchair and two ambulatory passengers.

All BCGo trips are shared and grouped based on rider location and destination. The cost is $3 for one-way trips under 6 miles (anywhere in Albion) and $5 for trips between 6 and 10 miles. Riders must be at least 13 years old to travel alone.

Kristy Grestini of Battle Creek Transit explained that these vehicles provide curb-to-curb service and are driven by operators certified through the Department of Transportation

Tips for First-Time BCGo Riders:

– Book both your departure and return trips at the same time to ensure availability.

– Have exact fare ready. Drivers do not carry cash or make change.

– To schedule rides, call, or use the BCGo Calhoun County app.

– Riders may pay using cash or by loading credits through the app.

– Visit the ridecalhoun.org website for the FAQ and app details.

“We’re excited to improve mobility options in Albion. This dedicated vehicle ensures residents have reliable access to transportation without competing with riders in other cities,” said Avis.

Over the past five years, Albion residents, local government, and regional transportation planners contributed to studies, surveys, and public forums to shape this vision. “We wanted to identify what the need is, what is feasible, and how to build something that truly serves the community,” Avis said.

The new transit millage was a countywide proposal that appeared on ballots in all Calhoun County municipalities. Five cities—including Albion, Battle Creek, Marshall, and Springfield—approved the millage, while most area townships declined. As a result, property owners in participating cities now see a TACC line item on their property tax bill, while township residents will not. The BCGo service will only pick up passengers located within the city limits of Albion. Riders who live in nearby townships may use the service if they travel to a pickup location within the city limits —such as a gas station just over the line.

Navigating detours is another aspect of transportation in Albion. According to a Wightman Engineering brochure, Albion is undergoing extensive infrastructure work in 2025. Seven bridges in the city have been selected for preventative maintenance improvements. The bridges are currently in fair to good condition. The improvements are being completed to preserve the current condition of the bridges and delay further deterioration. These improvements include minor concrete deck patching, installation of epoxy overlay wearing surfaces, and adjacent roadway approach improvements. This project will be completed in two phases to minimize construction conflicts and maintain public access.

Albion’s Amtrak station on the Wolverine line departs early in the day for Chicago and returns later the same day, or it departs east toward Detroit and leaving late in the day, each weekday.

Greyhound no longer serves Albion directly, but it stops in Battle Creek and Jackson.

Visit these websites for more information:

– Community Action: caascm.org/transportation

– Albion–Marshall Connector: cityofmarshall.com/172/Dial-a-Ride-The-Albion-Marshall-Connector.

– BCGo: ridecalhoun.org.

– Amtrak: amtrak.com/stations/ali

Thanks to the countywide TACC millage, funding from MDOT, and ongoing support from agencies like Community Action, Albion residents now have access to expanded, flexible, and affordable transportation options. Rides cost as little as $1 for seniors to Marshall, $3 for citywide BCGo trips, and free for eligible CAA users.