Jackson College Board of Trustees organizes for year

Jackson College’s Board of Trustees welcomed a new member, swore in recently elected trustees and elected officers for the year at Monday’s meeting.

Newly elected trustee Danielle E. Mackey was sworn in, as were trustees Donna L. Lake and Teshna Thomas. Mackey was elected in November for a six-year term. Donna L. Lake was re-elected to a six-year term, and Teshna Thomas, who was appointed to the board after Sam Barnes left, was elected to complete the remainder of a partial term through Dec. 31, 2026. A Jackson College alum, Mackey brings more than a decade of experience in leadership, community engagement, and strategic planning, and is active on several local boards. Sheila A. Patterson will serve as chairperson for the Board of Trustees, and Donna Lake will serve as vice chairperson. Patterson has served on the Board of Trustees since 2008 and was recently vice chairperson. Donna Lake has served since 2012. (Board members serve staggered six-year terms.) Rounding out the College’s Board of Trustees are Matthew R. Heins, Philip E. Hoffman, and Christopher A. Simpson.

The Board of Trustees typically meets on the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the Potter Center Board Room. Check the website for correct dates and more at information: https://www.jccmi.edu/board-of-trustees/.