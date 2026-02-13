Jackson community helps family of children who died in a Sunday morning fire

By KATHRYN PALON

Contributing Writer

A Jackson family lost two young children in a Sunday morning fire. Both parents were also injured, with their father suffering severe burns.

A family member has set up a GoFundME account and as of press time 717 people had donated $52,918 of the $54K goal.

The fire occurred just before 8 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 8 at 943 Gorham St., in the City of Jackson.

The GoFundMe reads in part “This morning (2/8/2026) was a devastating moment for my daughter Jasmin’s family. There was a house fire early in the morning. We unfortunately lost my 2 grandsons, Atticus and Dillion in the fire. My daughter’s husband Davin received 3rd degree burns to over 60% of his body trying to rescue his boys from their bedroom. He is currently at the University of Michigan Taubman Burn Center, fighting for his life in the ICU…

“I am asking for help in what their future looks like, as in funeral costs for their children and living expenses over the coming weeks and months. Davin will be in the burn unit ICU for at least 6-8 weeks.”

In a Feb. 10 update, the family member said: “I first want to thank each and every single one of you who have sent prayers, well wishes, and the financial donations from everyone to the GoFundMe…

“Jasmin was the 3rd adult injured and was seen at HFH. She was seen is going to be OK…

“Davin is a hero for saving my daughter and trying to save his sons. Each time I see the article of how my amazing and brave son-in-law ran back into the burning building trying to save his children for so long that he came out literally on fire, my heart breaks a little more. Davin collapsed in the snow and was rushed to the emergency room. Davin was put under by the doctors and life flighted to Ann Arbor…

“The only thing Davin wanted to know was how his boys were. He has no idea they did not make it.

“Davin is currently being prepped for his first surgery of oh so may to come…Davin is currently fighting with under 40% chance of survival. This first surgery will determine so much going forward…Davin will never have the kind of life he had before he risked every single thing including his breath to save his family…

“I want to thank those of you who have reached out and are planning events to help support Jazz and Davin. There are times where it’s easy to hate Jackson and all of the hate that seems to be a constant there but in moments like this, I break down and cry each time I think of the support you all are giving my baby girl and my son in law.”

According to a press release from the Jackson Fire Department, when fire crews arrived, they encountered heavy fire on the first floor of the residence. They learned on scene that two children were still inside the home. An adult male was found in the front yard with significant burn injuries.

Despite extreme fire conditions, firefighters entered the home and quickly located and removed the victims from the structure. Both children – a two-year-old and a three-year-old – were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Firefighters later located two deceased dogs in the structure. Crews worked at the scene until approximately 11:35 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Jackson Fire Department was assisted on scene by Summit Township Fire Department, Blackman-Leoni Township Fire Department, Napoleon Township Fire Department, Grass Lake Fire Department, Jackson Community Ambulance, Jackson Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police, and JDART.

How to Help

There are two separate pages at GoFundMe.com to support the family. “Help Jasmin and Davin through this heartbreaking time” is set up to help with “funeral costs for their children and living expenses over the coming weeks and months”.

The second GoFundMe, “Support Jack and Tina after tragic house fire,” is set up for the grandparents of the two children.They were the upstairs tenants of the house and also lost everything in the fire.

There are also several fundraisers being planned.

Andy’s Pizza and Coney Island will donate portions of sales and tips to the family Friday, Feb. 13 at all three of their locations. There are also donation jars available for those who wish to contribute.

Boss Cider in Leslie will host a silent auction Wednesday, Feb. 25 from 4-9 p.m. with donations from local businesses to support the family. In addition, on Tuesday Feb. 17 employees will donate all tips received their coworker who is the children’s aunt, to assist her with lost wages and unexpected expenses.

Two different fundraisers are planned for March 7. The first is at the American Legion Rose City Post in Jackson from noon-4 p.m. hosted by Phantom MC and the biker community. In addition to a meal, there will be an auction of items and services donated by local businesses and a community raffle. There will also be a mobile video game trailer and games for kids.

Later that day, The Music Box in Jackson will host a benefit dinner from 5-8 p.m. Along with the dinner there will be a silent auction, a karaoke contest, and other entertainment.