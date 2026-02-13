Girls’ Basketball Roundup Three Rivers downed by Plainwell, Otsego

PLAINWELL — Three Rivers’ girls’ basketball team could not keep their win streak going this week, losing 68-47 against Plainwell Monday and losing 56-35 to Otsego Tuesday in road contests.

Against Plainwell, Dani Glass led the way for Three Rivers with 18 points, followed by Jersey Roehrs with nine points and Neiraja Reyes with seven points. Against Otsego, Glass had 19 points to lead the ‘Cats, followed by Reyes with eight points and Emmy Quake with six points.

The losses drop Three Rivers to 5-9 on the season and 4-6 in conference. They’ll play Paw Paw at home tonight on Hall of Fame night, with tip-off scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Sturgis picks up wins over Niles, Edwardsburg

STURGIS — It was Senior Night for the Lady Trojans on Tuesday, and they did not disappoint, as they hammered Edwardsburg, 63-35.

“It was a great win on Senior Night,” coach Andy Phillips stated. “Everyone contributed, and it was nice to see us lock in after a slow first quarter.”

Seniors Sydney Bir (16 points), Kinder Smith (15 points) and Angela Cary (14 points) paced the Sturgis offense, while Cora Phillips finished with seven. Senior Tessa Hatt added five points, while Madelyn Oswald and Addison Eicher scored four and two points, respectively.

The Sturgis girls picked up another win last week, defeating Niles, 54-46. The Trojans had three players finish in double-figures, as Cora Phillips and Sydney Bir both popped in 14 points, while Kinder Smith added 10 points in the victory. She was followed by Angela Cary with six, as well as Addison and Kenzie Eicher, who both contributed four points.

“It was a nice road win,” Sturgis coach Andy Phillips said. “We were relentless on our press, which led to steals and fast break points.”

The Trojans, 13-2 overall and 9-2 in the Wolverine Conference, will travel to Vicksburg tonight to play the Lady Bulldogs. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Mendon boatraces Camden Frontier

MENDON — The Mendon girls had no trouble in their game Monday night, completely shutting down Camden Frontier, 50-7.

The game was basically over after the first quarter, as the Hornets raced out to a 19-0 lead. The RedHawks managed just seven points the rest of the way, falling behind at the half by the score of 33-3.

Gracie Schultz scored 10 points to lead the Mendon offense, while Brooke Gerth and Rowan Allen both added nine. Jaydn Samson finished with eight points, Cienna Nightingale contributed seven, followed by Michelle Gomez Sanchez, who put in five points for the winners. Laney Buchanan rounded out the scoring for the Lady Hornets with two points.

The victory improved Mendon’s overall record to 14-2.

Defense shines in White Pigeon wins

WHITE PIGEON — Another strong defensive effort from the White Pigeon girls led to a 59-30 win Tuesday night against Marcellus. The Chiefs held the Lady Wildcats to under 10 points in every quarter. A 16-9 lead grew to 28-15 at the half, and 40-23 at the end of three.

A balanced scoring attack proved to be helpful in the win, as Sadie McDaniel led the offense with 15 points. She was followed by Sydney McClure and Kadance Smith, who both finished with 14, while Ava Sowards-Haack booked 13 points in the victory. Also for White Pigeon, Rachel Byler scored three. In addition, she handed out five assists.

McDaniel and Byler had nine rebounds apiece to lead the team, and McDaniel also led with four steals. Smith, Madison Wiley and McClure all added three thefts each.

A 26-5 opening quarter lead for the Lady Chiefs was all they needed in their 56-20 drubbing of Hartford last week. The game was never in doubt after the first eight minutes, as White Pigeon led 40-10 at the half, and 49-18 going into the last stanza.

Kadance Smith and Sadie McDaniel both scored 13 points in the win, followed by Sydney McClure, who added 11. Ava Sowards-Haack and Rachel Byler contributed eight points each, and Tori Shoup tossed in a three-point shot. Byler led the team with four assists, McDaniel and Sowards-Haack had two each, while Lilly Stemm, Madison Wiley, Addison Mercer and Smith all dished out an assist each. McClure and McDaniel picked of five steals apiece, while McDaniels was the leading rebounder with seven. Smith added six boards, Byler had five, followed by Shoup and McClure with four. McClure also blocked two shots.

With the victories, the Lady Chiefs improved to 11-4 overall.

Colon shuts door on Howardsville, loses to Climax-Scotts

COLON — Trailing 33-29 entering the final eight minutes, the Colon girls defense came up big in the fourth quarter, holding Howardsville Christian to five points. With that effort, the offense put 11 points in the book to secure the close 40-38 victory Tuesday night.

“It was a back and forth game throughout, and I’m proud of my girls for grinding it out,” Colon coach Beth Preston said. “They hit some clutch shots down the stretch and stepped up the defense to come away with the win.”

Lily Preston scored 13 points, Raegan Thaxton added eight, and Madi Kulpinski finished with seven points in the victory. Also helping out was Ruby Bower, who had six, Braelyn Thaxton added four points, and Piper Groff scored two. Raegan Thaxton pulled down 11 missed shots, and Preston handed out five assists.

The Magi fell behind 20-2 after the first quarter, and Climax-Scotts went on to the 64-25 win last week in a game played on the winners’ home court. Colon was held to single-digits in three of the four quarters. Ruby Bower and Raegan Thaxton finished with seven points, while Madi Kulpinski added six. Lily Preston scored four, while Piper Groff hit a free throw.

The results improved the Lady Magi to an overall record of 4-10.

Centreville wins close against Decatur, loses to Cassopolis

CENTREVILLE — Centreville’s girls’ basketball team notched a close win against Decatur on Tuesday, winning 38-33.

The game was tied at 8-8 at the end of the first quarter, with the Bulldogs leading 19-17 at the half. The lead was extended to 29-25 at the end of the third quarter, with Centreville keeping their opponent at arms’ length the rest of the way.

Emerson Hackett was the leading scorer for Centreville, notching 12 points and adding five steals, followed by Drew Alexander with 11 points and three steals, Berkley Shingledecker with six points, seven rebounds and three steals, Leah Roberts with five points, and Ellie Reed and Lena Reed with two points each.

On Thursday, Feb. 5, the Bulldogs dropped a match to Cassopolis, 54-48. Centreville had a 26-13 lead at the half, but the Rangers outscored the Bulldogs 41-22 in the second half to get the victory.

“Today was a tale of two halves. We knew Cassopolis would come out to compete and they made some good adjustments and hit some big shots to come out on top,” Centreville head coach Jill Peterson said. “Despite the loss, we had some bright spots that will help us down the road and obviously some things to work on. The success of the team will be determined by our ability to stay unified through adversity.”

Mary Stears led the way with 19 points, six rebounds and six steals for Centreville, with Alexander adding 10 points, seven assists and four steals, Hackett eight points and six steals, Shingledecker five points, Roberts four points, and Ellie Reed with two points.

The results bring Centreville’s record to 13-4 and an 11-2 Southwest 10 record.

Constantine splits with Benton Harbor, K-Christian

CONSTANTINE — Constantine came up with a big win Monday by overwhelming Benton Harbor, 59-5. Jaedyn Herlein led the winners with 19 points, while Jaelyn Buglione finished with 15. She was followed by Mogan Niblock, who booked nine points in the victory.

Kalamazoo Christian stopped the Lady Falcons last week by the score of 51-38. Jaedyn Herlein led Constantine with 22 points, while Jaelyn Buglione added nine. The game was hosted by the Lady Falcons.