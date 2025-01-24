Jackson Public School Board elects officers; discusses budget

The Jackson Public School Board convened its first meeting of 2025 Tuesday evening to elect new officers and discuss budgeting strategies.

The motion for candidate selection of board president drew immediate appraisal from Board Trustee Kesha Hamilton in response to the nomination of former vice-chair Shalanda Hunt.Declining support in open session, Hamilton conveyed no confidence in the selection to board colleagues, emphasizing that Hunt has not shown leadership ability, has been a follower and been “puppeted around.”

Hamilton expressed additional concerns with the practice of maintaining status quos and striving to be in alignment with popular policy and ideology. Concluding, “It is not moving us forward “.

Following comments, Shalanda Hunt took the overwhelming majority to win the seat of Board President. Derek Dobies was chosen as vice president, Marilyn Acton was named treasurer and Cheryl Simonetti was chosen as secretary. Board trustees are Hamilton, Subba Reddy and Alaina Sharp.

Superintendent Jeff Beal asked the board to allow him to balance the budget by June 2025, promising the board progressive monthly presentations on the varying aspects of the budget.Cuts will be part of the narrative.

Beal explained to board members that in 2019, the district had 500 direct hires which did not include contractors. “We now have almost 600,” he explained, as a result of COVID-19 response initiatives; questioning the sustainability.

Throughout the budgeting process, board members will have the opportunity to weigh in on spending practices but at this time agreed to allow the Superintendent to begin drafting a proposal for a balanced budget.