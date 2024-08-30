Jackson Superintendent Pressured to Resign

Jeff Beal

Kesha Hamilton

Jackson, MI — After mistakenly sending a text message to the wrong recipient, Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Beal is facing significant pressure to resign. The controversy has reignited longstanding tensions within the district and began when Beal mistakenly sent a text message containing disparaging remarks about school board member Kesha Hamilton directly to her—a message that was intended for another recipient.

The incident occurred on July 23 during a board meeting focused on superintendent evaluation training. The text in question said, “KH is barely competent at understanding the English language as it pertains to the Superintendent evaluation.” The text was immediately followed up with a second text that said, “Oops. I apologize for that.” Hamilton says she responded by asking “Who is KH?” but received no response. Hamilton shared the message on social media, leading to widespread outrage and demands for Beal’s resignation​.

“I definitely paused and had to take a breath,” Hamilton said about the text. “I looked down there at (Beal) in shock, thinking, wow, you’re sending this to someone else in this room, and you’re my subordinate. You’re my subordinate that is sowing discord and bullying, because this is saying hey, look at how I think about her – you should think about her the same way.”

The texting scandal is only the latest in a series of conflicts between Beal and Hamilton. In February 2022, the Jackson School Board voted to investigate a heated exchange between the two during a discussion on racial equity training and the district’s handling of diversity issues. Hamilton accused Beal of being dismissive of her concerns, while Beal countered that he felt his integrity was being questioned​.

Hamilton had also previously challenged Beal in January 2022 regarding his performance goals and compensation, questioning whether he had met the objectives set by the board and raising concerns about the transparency of his evaluation process. These disputes further strained the relationship between the two, contributing to the current controversy​.

Hamilton has been a controversial figure within the district, known for her outspoken positions on issues related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). In 2023, she faced significant backlash after she posted tweets describing “whiteness” as inherently “evil” and attributing various social ills to it. Her tweets were widely criticized as divisive and inappropriate for a public official, leading to calls for her resignation. However, Hamilton defended her statements, arguing that they were intended to highlight systemic racism and provoke important conversations​.

In response to the latest incident, the Jackson Public Schools Board of Education held an emergency executive session on Aug. 20. The meeting, which lasted over two hours, concluded with the board deciding to begin negotiations for a possible separation agreement with Beal, signaling that his position as superintendent could be at risk. Public comments at the end of the emergency school board meeting expressed that Beal’s actions may point to patterns of bullying not only with Hamilton, but also with teachers and employees​.

Beal has since issued a public apology to Hamilton, saying, “Ms. Hamilton, I apologize for the hurt that I caused you. I apologize for the inadvertent text that made your way. I cannot sit in your shoes. I do not receive it in the manner you would receive it, and I understand the unprofessional nature and how that is beneath me.” Otherwise, Beal has remained silent on the matter.

Despite the apology, a petition calling for Beal’s resignation has gained momentum within the community, with many arguing that his behavior is inconsistent with the professionalism required of a school district leader​.

Pam Fitzgerald, the board president, emphasized the importance of maintaining trust and respect between the board and the superintendent, stating that the board is committed to addressing the situation thoroughly and appropriately.

The incident has left the Jackson community divided, with some residents supporting Beal for his long tenure and contributions to the district, while others believe that new leadership is necessary to restore trust and cohesion within the school system. As the board continues its negotiations, the future of Beal’s tenure remains uncertain​.