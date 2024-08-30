Obituary: Arminda G. Lerma

Arminda G. Lerma, age 90, of Albion passed away at her home under the loving care of her family on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. She was born on July 7, 1934, in Calabos, Texas. The eldest of 10 children born to Ignacio and Emilia (Solis) Garcia.

Arminda married the love of her life, Juan Lerma Sr. on April 16, 1950. Through this marriage they were blessed with 13 children. They shared remarkable, deep love that continued even after Juan’s passing on Aug. 14, 2008. In addition to her husband of 58 years, Arminda was also preceded in death by both parents, son, Andres Lerma I, daughter, Viola McGee, son, Arturo Lerma, daughter-in-law, Carolyn Lerma, brothers: Erasmo Garcia, Jose Garcia, Guadelupe Garcia, Domingo Garcia, Ramon Garcia, sisters, Lucrecia Ledesma, Manuela Lopez and Juanita Jimenez.

Arminda loved her family above everything else and loved bringing them together. She was a tremendous cook and not only fed her family, but everyone who would visit, no one left hungry. She loved taking photos and lovingly created photo albums for each of her family members. With family at the center of Arminda’s heart, she never missed a chance to share stories of family legacy, but also her own amazing love story with Juan. Arminda cherished the many boxes of love letters during their courtship. The bond that they had with love and dedication for their union and family set a great example for all. Arminda and Juan honored each of their five daughters with a quinceanera celebration, hosting the first quinceanera in Albion, Michigan for their oldest daughter, Lucia. This legacy/tradition continued with her granddaughters. Arminda loved to dance with Juan throughout their time together.

Arminda loved visiting family and friends, it was an important part of her life. The distance was never too far traveling to Chicago, Texas, California, Utah and Las Vegas, and of course, various cities in Michigan. It was always her mission to try to bring families together, whether it was the quinceaneras or organizing family reunions and other special events with her siblings and children.

As a member of St. John’s Parish in Albion, Arminda understood the importance of faith and education. She supported all 12 of their children through Catholic school as well as serving in different ways with the church including Our Lady of Guadalupe group.

Arminda and Juan were involved in their community of Albion, doing whatever they could to help make their community better and help their neighbors. Whether it was the Latin American Club or Our Lady of Guadalupe, they both were very generous, giving to others freely without expecting anything in return. In the summer of 1996 Juan and Arminda were presented with the Parent/Family of the Year award by the Calhoun County Commissioner Office.

Arminda was a bus driver for close to 30 years, driving for St. John’s, and Albion Public Schools. She drove to sporting events and trips to Vocational Ed in Battle Creek. Arminda was the requested driver by many because of the love and care she shared with her passengers. Years later, her students still would approach her and share the positive impact she left on their lives.

Despite all of the things that kept Arminda busy in her life, she never neglected her home responsibilities and took great pride in keeping her home for her husband and children. Her passing definitely leaves a void that will never be filled. Considered the matriarch of the family, Arminda left countless stories and a legacy of traditions that will never be forgotten. Her wish would be that her faith based values, model citizenship, work ethic, compassion, love, and optimistic perspective will be shared and passed along for generations to come.

Arminda leaves to cherish her memories her children, daughters, Lucia Lerma, Martha Lerma, Gloria Lerma, Rebecca Lerma; sons, Roberto Lerma, Juan Lerma, Jr. (Jacqueline), Ricardo Lerma, Louis Lerma (Annette), Pablo Lerma (Tracy), Andres Lerma II; 24 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister, Emilia Solis (Abelardo); and numerous nieces; nephews; extended family and friends.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, from 6-8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:30 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church. A Mass to celebrate her life will be Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, beginning with visitation at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church with Father Richard Altine officiating.

She will be laid to rest with her husband Juan on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. at Ft. Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan.

The family is being served by J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home, Albion.

To leave online messages of condolence, please visit www.kevintiddfuneralhome.com