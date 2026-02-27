Jackson teen dies in wrong-way crash on US-127

By Elizabeth Ferszt

And Kathryn Palon

Contributing Writers

A Jackson teenager was killed in a wrong-way crash on US-127 last Thursday. The teenager, identified as 16-year-old Rickie Pickens, was a passenger in the car traveling the wrong way. Pickens was a sophomore at Jackson High School.

“Rickie was a valued member of our football team and school community, and he will be deeply missed. Please keep Rickie’s family and our school community in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” read a Facebook post from Jackson High School.

Jackson High School Football Coach Antonio Parker wrote on Facebook: “Had the privilege of coaching him in football for the last two years, great kid and was looking forward to him playing football this fall as junior on varsity. Celebrate each day love on your family and friends every chance you get! Because tomorrow is not promised. RIP Rickie Pickens love ya dude.”

Deputies from Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the multi-car crash Feb. 19 around 7:30 p.m. It was likely the result of drugs or alcohol, or perhaps weather, according to a press release from Undersheriff Anthony Stewart. When officers arrived at south US-127, north of McDevitt Avenue in Summit Twp., they encountered the remains of a “high-speed, head-on collision involving a sedan and a pick-up truck,” wrote Stewart.

The sedan, driven by a 36-year-old female of Jackson, had been traveling northbound in the southbound lane and struck the “fully loaded pickup truck head-on.” A third vehicle was also side-swiped by the crash, said Stewart.

Pickens was pronounced dead at the scene and the drivers of the sedan and the pick-up truck were both transported to Henry Ford Hospital Jackson with serious injuries. The occupants of the third vehicle were not seriously injured or hospitalized.

It is unclear what the relationship is between the driver and Pickens. Sheriff Stewart stated in an email on Feb. 23, “Out of respect for the families involved and the privacy of the minor, we are not confirming the specific relationship between the driver and the passenger at this time.”

“While we are exploring all potential contributing factors—including the possibility of impairment (drugs or alcohol) and the environmental conditions (weather) on Feb. 19—we cannot provide specific details on evidence gathered at the scene or pending toxicology results,” said Stewart in the email.

“The decision to file formal charges will be made in conjunction with the Prosecutor’s Office once the investigation is complete,” said Stewart.

That entire stretch of 127 was closed down, both north and southbound lanes, for several hours on Feb. 19 due to the subsequent investigation and clean-up.

The incident remains under active investigation by JCSO Accident Reconstruction Team, who were assisted by Summit Twp. Fire Dept, City of Jackson Fire Dept. and Drone Unit, Michigan State Police, and Jackson Community Ambulance.