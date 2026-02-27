Man pleads no-contest to murder of child

By ELIZABETH FERSZT

Contributing Writer

A 43-year-old Jackson County man, Donald Flack, pled no contest to second degree murder charges in connection to the death of a 15-month-old Jackson County child in 2022.

According to a press release from Prosecuting Attorney Kelsey Guernsey, the death of the infant occurred Dec. 13, 2022.

Officers responded at approximately 4:10 a.m. to a complaint of a young child “having trouble breathing,” Guernsey stated. The child was found in the home and pronounced dead at the scene.

“The child presented with injuries consistent with abuse,” Guernsey continued. “Defendant Donald Chad Flack was the only person present and caring for the child at the time of the incident.”

Flack was originally charged with homicide — open murder, and was arraigned on Dec. 22, 2022. His attorney is Jared Hopkins.

A $100,000 surety bond was set on April 10, 2023, and posted on the same date. The bond was revoked Feb. 20, 2026.

Flack is scheduled to be sentenced April 16 in front of Judge Wilson. A no contest plea is the same as a conviction, resulting in sentencing.

Prosecutor Guernsey thanked Detective Jeremiah Wheeler of Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety for his investigation leading to this conviction, as well as Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Audrey Sayles-Reed for her dedicated work on the case through its pendency.