Jackson YMCA project receives 2026 AGC Build Michigan Award

Jackson, MI — The Jackson YMCA’s renovation and expansion project has been named a 2026 Associated General Contractors Build Michigan Award winner. The honor was presented at the AGC Annual Meeting in Detroit, where representatives from Granger Construction, Colliers Engineering and Design, and the YMCA joined partners in celebrating this statewide recognition. AGC Build Michigan Award honors outstanding teamwork, innovation and impact across major construction categories. Winners are selected by a panel of judges for exemplary safety, collaboration and project execution.

“This recognition from the AGC is a tremendous honor,” said CEO Shawna Tello. “It reflects the dedication and leadership of the Granger Construction team and collaboration of everyone involved and represents an extraordinary investment in the health of our community.”

Originally planned as a brand new 75,000-square-foot facility, the project evolved into a hybrid of new construction and renovation after market conditions shifted in 2020. Through value engineering and cost modeling, Granger, Colliers, and Gro Development helped the YMCA reimagine its aging building into a modern, community-focused healthy living center.

Despite the challenges of renovating an active downtown site, the YMCA remained open throughout construction. A phased plan, weekly coordination meetings and real-time digital tools ensured safe access, minimized disruption and allowed many programs to continue uninterrupted.

The team navigated limited space, active streets, aging infrastructure and environmental hazards with precision planning. Just-in-time deliveries, temporary barriers, rerouted pedestrian paths and carefully coordinated utility work kept the project moving while maintaining YMCA operations. Drone-based thermal imaging and creative problem-solving further enhanced performance and efficiency.

The revitalized YMCA now features space for partners Big Brothers Big Sisters and Henry Ford Health along with a completely modernized facility.

The project was delivered with support from numerous local subcontractors and partners throughout various project phases, including Paul E. Bengel Mechanical Contractors, Superior Electric, Applegate, North-Ply Contracting, Comtronics, Baileys Excavating, K&L Telecom, KAB Electric, Computer Ties, Spry Sign and Graphics, Professional Communication Services, Custom Technology Connections, Race Home Improvements, Johnson Sign Company, O’Harrow Construction, RW Mercer, Jackson Glass Works, Designs by Jane, and County National Bank.

For more information visit www.JacksonYMCA.org.