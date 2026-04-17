Multiple arrests made after Wall Street shooting in Jackson

By KATHRYN PALON and ELIZABETH FERSZT

Contributing Writers

Three men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded one person during a gunfight between two groups on Wall Street, according to Jackson Police Chief Christopher A. Simpson.

Police responded at 2:40 p.m. on April 14 to a home in the 100 block of Wall Street, where they found a 37-year-old Jackson resident suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck. The man, who was inside his residence at the time of the shooting, was taken to Jackson Henry Ford Hospital, treated and released, Simpson said.

Investigators determined that two groups exchanged gunfire from nearly a block apart before one group fled on foot and the other left in a gray sedan.

Officers quickly located suspects inside a nearby residence and arrested two Jackson men, ages 21 and 22, without incident. The 22-year-old faces charges including assault with intent to murder, violating a personal protection order, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The 21-year-old is being held on a conditional bond violation. Both suspects were booked into the Jackson County Jail, and officers seized several weapons from the scene.

“The two groups that were shooting at one another, were shooting almost from one end of the block to the other. The group that ran on foot was near the intersection of Carl Breeding Way and Wall Street. The vicinity of the residence they ran into,” said Simpson in an email.

This shooting took place close to the location of the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Mia Sims last July, in front of the United Peoples Community Church, located at 1501 Carl Breeding Way.

According to Simpson, the location is “just a coincidence,” These are “two separate incidents,” he said.

Officers from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department also assisted. “All county units responded to Wall Street in the City of Jackson to assist JPD with a shooting that occurred at that address. County detectives and command assisted as well with clearing a residence and completing interviews,” read the April 14 Sheriff’s log.

The investigation continued the next day, when detectives found additional suspects near the 1200 block of S. Jackson Street. A 24-year-old Jackson man was arrested after allegedly trying to hide from police. Officers recovered a handgun from him, and he was lodged at the Jackson County Jail on multiple felony charges, including carrying a concealed weapon.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and details may change as more evidence is collected. Names of the suspects have not been released pending arraignment.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Galbreath at 517-768-8769 or mgalbreath@cityofjackson.org.