Jackson’s own Morgen Baird to race in NASCAR Truck Series

Courtesy photo

Morgen Baird from Jackson will be racing next weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

By JEFF STEERS

Contributing Writer

A local driver from Jackson will be part of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on Saturday, June 6 at Michigan International Speedway.

Alro Steel will sponsor the No. 2 Ford F-150 in the truck series race. Driving will be Morgen Baird, a Jackson resident who has spent time in a number of series.

He will be driving for Reaume Brothers Racings.

“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to race at Michigan with Team Reaume and represent Alro Steel,” Baird said. “Having raced here before, I understand how fast and demanding this place is, and I’m looking forward to applying everything I’ve learned since my last start here.

“I appreciate everyone at Team Reaume and Alro Steel for the opportunity and continued support.”

Baird is a Michigan-born stock car driver who developed through grassroots racing, earning multiple championships in go-karts and mini-cup competition before being named Rookie of the Year in dwarf cars.

Baird made his debut at Michigan International Speedway in 2016 and has since competed part-time in ARCA as well as select NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series events, continuing his development with Team Reaume. His prior experience in Michigan adds valuable familiarity as he continues building seat time in national-level competition.

Look for Baird in the Menard’s ARCA Series race Friday, June 5 and the Craftsman Truck Series race Saturday. The ARCA Series race is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the truck race has yet to be determined.