 Three juveniles arrested in Jackson after pursuit in stolen vehicle; handgun recovered

By KATHRYN PALON

Contributing Writer

Three juveniles were arrested Sunday after authorities recovered two stolen vehicles and seized an illegal handgun following a vehicle and foot pursuit, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation began about 7:05 a.m. Sunday when deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash at Robinson Road and Main Street, where a car had struck a tree. Deputies found the airbags had deployed and several occupants had fled on foot before officers arrived.

A registration check showed the vehicle belonged to a Chelsea resident. Deputies worked with Chelsea police, who contacted the owner and confirmed the vehicle had been stolen. Later that morning, Chelsea police notified Jackson County authorities that a second vehicle had been reported stolen overnight and provided a description, the sheriff’s office said.

About 3:30 p.m., a Jackson County deputy using the area’s Flock safety camera system spotted the second stolen vehicle in the city of Jackson and intercepted it on Fourth Street, authorities said.

When the deputy tried to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to pull over, prompting a pursuit. The chase ended when the stolen vehicle crashed into a parked car on McNeal Street west of Greenwood Avenue. All three occupants then ran from the vehicle, authorities said.

After a foot chase involving multiple units, deputies took all three suspects into custody a short distance from the crash site. During an inventory search of the vehicle, deputies found a 9mm Taurus handgun, according to the sheriff’s office.

A 16-year-old Jackson County resident accused of driving the vehicle was lodged at the Jackson County Youth Home on charges of fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing, possession of stolen property and leaving the scene of a crash.

A 15-year-old Jackson County resident who was a backseat passenger was lodged at the youth home on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and resisting and obstructing.

A second 15-year-old passenger from Wayne County was released to a legal guardian, and a formal criminal petition will be filed through the Wayne County court system, authorities said.

During the foot pursuit, a Jackson police officer suffered minor injuries and was treated at Henry Ford Health Jackson. The officer is expected to recover fully.

Sheriff Gary Schuette said the case showed the connection between property crimes and weapons offenses and credited deputies, the Flock camera system, Chelsea police and Jackson police with helping recover the firearm and apprehend the suspects.