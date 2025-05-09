JPS names Jeremy Patterson as new superintendent

Jeremy Patterson has been chosen as the next Jackson Public Schools superintendent. The district has been looking to fill the position since Superintendent Jeff Beal announced his resignation earlier this year.

The choice between Patterson, who has been the assistant superintendent of secondary curriculum since 2022, and Julie Baker, assistant superintendent of elementary curriculum and federal programs was made at a special meeting of the JPS Board of Education.

Shalanda Hunt, JPS Board President said, “We had two highly qualified candidates, making this a very difficult decision. Both performed exceptionally well in their interviews and responded thoroughly to each question. They are truly stellar candidates. We are confident in our decision tonight. Mr. Patterson has what it takes to bring his vision to life in partnership with the Board. He brings a deep compassion for this community, and we believe his leadership will drive academic success for our students.”

According to a press release from the district, Patterson will begin his new role on July 1. A 1993 JHS graduate, he has dedicated over two decades of service to Jackson Public Schools. He attended Spring Arbor University on a sports scholarship and earned a dual degree in education and exercise & sport science. He completed a master’s degree in educational administration from Michigan State University in 2008.

Since joining Jackson Public Schools in 1998, Patterson has demonstrated leadership and commitment in various roles including serving a principal and coaching.

Patterson and his wife, Jill, have four children and two grandchildren. He is actively involved in several civic and professional organizations, including St. John the Evangelist Catholic Parish, the Knights of Columbus (Council #9301), and the Michigan Elementary & Middle School Principals Association, where he served as president (2017-2018). His service extends to local nonprofits such as United Way of Jackson County and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Nationally, he has contributed to the National Diversity Task Force of the National Association of Elementary School Principals.

Patterson was honored with the 2024 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Medal of Service Award by Jackson College and the 2024 Quiet Storm Award at the 4th Annual Jackson Community Awards.

“I look forward to serving Jackson Public Schools as the next superintendent. My experience with the district, and in K-12 education as a coach, teacher, administrator, and assistant superintendent, will be helpful in moving our programs forward for our staff, our students and our community. Great things are happening in Jackson, and I look forward to continuing to serve in this new role with JPS. The future is bright, and I’m all in!” said Patterson.