Jukebox Saturday showcases the enduring music of Henry Mancini

By Dennis Volkert

Jukebox Saturday Night is presented at 7:30 p.m. March 7 at Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.

It is a musical tribute to the classic big band hits of the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s. Led by Greg and Amy Parnell, the show aims to bring vintage swing to life. It includes the sounds of Glenn Miller and Artie Shaw and the swing of Count Basie and Benny Goodman.

Greg Parnell, bandleader and drummer, previously was road manager and played drums for Glenn Miller Orchestra.

Currently a resident of Sanford, Florida, he brings decades of jazz experience and passion to the stage.

With Jukebox Saturday Night, he shares his love of big band music with audiences throughout the country.

Parnell has performed with The Tommy Dorsey, Jimmy Dorsey, Les Brown & Nelson Riddle Orchestras, among others. He also has backed musical icons such as The Mills Brothers, Eartha Kitt, Petula Clark and The Four Freshmen.

In advance of the Sturges-Young show, Parnell spoke by email with Sturgis Sentinel.

Jukebox Saturday Night formed after major big bands began to dwindle, leaving a void in live swing music, Parnell said.

“We came together with a shared passion to help keep this incredible music alive and bring that classic big band sound back to audiences,” he said.

Through work in film and television, Henry Mancini brought sophisticated orchestral music directly into popular culture, Parnell said.

Mancini’s music has endured because his melodies are timeless, memorable and emotionally resonant, according to Parnell.

“His music blends sophistication with accessibility, and through film and television it became part of people’s everyday lives, allowing each new generation to discover and connect with it,” Parnell said. “Iconic scores for projects like ‘The Pink Panther,’ ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ and the TV series ‘Peter Gunn’ kept his sound constantly in the public ear, making his music both timeless and widely accessible, and greatly expanding his career impact,” Parnell said.

The Sturgis set list includes those songs and several other familiar pieces.

Jukebox Saturday Night goes beyond performance of classics. It explores history that shaped them.

The show takes listeners on a journey through Henry Mancini’s life, with narration by Amy Parnell. It offers insight into Mancini’s illustrious career, from his humble beginnings in Pittsburgh to his rise in Hollywood.

Parnell grew up listening to Mancini’s music, making this project highly personal.

“I was also fortunate to work with Henry Mancini while performing with Youngstown Symphony in the early 1990s. (That) gave me an even deeper appreciation for his artistry and professionalism,” Parnell said.

For some audience members, it may be their first exposure to either Mancini or big band and swing. Parnell gave a hint of what to expect at the SYCA concert.

“For many newcomers, it’s the combination of the music and the storytelling that really connects,” he said. “I consistently hear that they love the narration. It gives context to the music, helps them understand Mancini’s journey and makes the whole experience more engaging and meaningful.”

“In general, the audience response is tremendous, as people instantly recognize and fondly remember so much of this music.”

Ticket price for Jukebox Saturday Night begins at $27. Visit sturgesyoung.com.