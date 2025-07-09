News Saugatuck/Douglas Commercial Record

July 4 rain ends in reign of flame

Rain and lightning reigned on the planned Friday, Fourth of July morning parade though Saugatuck, causing its cancelation to the disappointment of Saugatuck-Douglas Area Convention & Visitors Bureau sponsors, volunteers, participants and spectators. Among those showing up were colorfully-dressed Saugatuck-Douglas Indivsible “No Kings” activists (shown below), who remained undaunted. Weather cleared for both Saturday’s Saugatuck-Douglas Art Club Waterfront Invitational in Village Square Park (right) and evening fireworks display (shown in drone photo above by Nick Aleck.

