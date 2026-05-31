‘Juneberry Nights’ debut coming June 5 in Sturgis

The inaugural “Juneberry Nights” takes place 5:30-9 p.m. June 5 in downtown Sturgis.

It continues the 2026 festival season organized by Sturgis Downtown Development Authority.

Here is a summary of attractions.

Pleasant Avenue: Farmers market, berry vendors and free berry seed starters; photo-op with Strawberry Shortcake.

North Street: “Movies on North,” featured Disney’s “Snow White” (2025); food truck vendors; bounce house.

In recent years, the June slot in the DDA series essentially was “Movies on North,” but “Juneberry Nights” expands the offerings, said Ryan Conrod, downtown event coordinator.

“We wanted to add to it and make it something fun and different this year,” Conrod said.