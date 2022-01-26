LaFayette Sun

JV Rebels get win, Varsity boys stay ahead in area play

Posted on
Caden Hayley gets the rebound and takes it back up

By Katie McElvy

JV Boys
The Chambers JV Boys hosted Macon-East last week after falling to the Knights earlier in the season. This game provided much different results as the JV Rebels were able to both score points and play outstanding defense in the game. In the first quarter, Chambers used the press to hold the Knights scoreless except for a lone free throw while the Rebels were able to move the ball well causing them to lead at the end of the period 13-1. The second period of play proved to be much of the same as the Rebel defense once again made scoring hard for the Knights, and Chambers went to the locker room up 27-6 at the half.

In the third, the Rebels were able to work the ball inside for several baskets under the goal. Payton Yerta hit the three pointer late in the fourth quarter, and the JV Rebels recorded the win 42-23.

Grey Hayley was the leading scorer with 19 while Jacob Norgard recorded 6 points, Luke Tarver and Jonathan Caulfield had 4 points each, Payton Yerta scored 3 points, and Orion Trammell, Drew Sheppard, and Colton Fuller added 2 points each.

Varsity Boys
The Varsity Boys once again faced Macon-East as well. In the first quarter, the Rebels had trouble getting the ball to fall under the basket and found themselves trailing 8-12 at the end of the period. In the second, Chambers fought back as stellar free throw shooting helped them cut the lead when they were in the bonus. Two Caden Hayley free throws tied up the game, and a Kross Colley shot under the goal took the lead. The Knights were able to score before the half was up, but the half ended all tied up 21-21.

After the half, Chambers struggled rebounding and had trouble getting shots to fall. They ended the third down 32-40; however, their grit and determination showed in the fourth as they fought to close the gap. Their comeback came up short falling 45-41, but their effort was not without reward. Losing by 4 points kept them in the lead in the area as the Rebels defeated the Knights by 8 in their last match up. A win over Lakeside will make the Rebels the area champion.

Kross Colley was the leading scorer with 14 points while Caden Hayley added 13 points. Jarquez Banks and Brady Riley scored 6 points each, and TY Trammell had 2 points.

Leave a Reply