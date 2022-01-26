LaFayette Sun

Obituary: Mrs. Myra Lee Looser

Mrs. Myra Lee Looser passed on Friday January 21, 2022 and went to be with her heavenly Father.
Myra was born June 17, 1929 in Randolph County, Alabama to the late Robert Merrell Laney and the late
Cloie Bailey Laney, Graveside services will be held Wednesday January 26, 2022 at 2PM at the LaFayette City Cemetery with Bill Jackson and Bobby Laney officiating.

She is survived by her Son Frankie (Cheryl) Looser, Jr., Daughter Ann Williamson (Donald) Farr, Sister Shirley Nix, Daughter In Law Royce Williamson, Sister In Law Emilie Laney, Grandchildren Meghan Ivy, Miles Looser, Reshea Lawler, Anthony and Justin Farr, Chris Williamson, Denise Gaddy, Kevin Williamson, 17 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great Great Grandchildren

On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette, Al.

